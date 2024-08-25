Huge whale washes up on Aberdeenshire beach

A huge whale has washed up on an Aberdeenshire beach.

The dead minke whale was found by visitors to Cruden Bay on Saturday.

The Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme (Smass) told the P&J it is aware of the whale but has decided not to remove it.

The group says animals are only removed for the purposes of a post-mortem examination, which is not required on this occasion.

Cruden Bay whale carcass ‘too decayed’ to remove

A spokesperson says the body is “too decayed” and it would be “too difficult” to remove it from the beach.

In the meantime, those visiting Cruden Bay are urged to not touch the carcass and to keep pets away from it.

Anyone who comes across a dead or stranded marine animal is urged to contact Smass on 07979 245893 or by e-mail on strandings@sruc.ac.uk.

Aberdeenshire Council has been contacted for comment.