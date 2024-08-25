Huge whale washes up on Aberdeenshire beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Huge whale washes up on Aberdeenshire beach

The dead minke whale was found at Cruden Bay on Saturday.

By Graham Fleming
The carcass was found on Cruden Bay beach. Image: Mike Shepherd
The carcass was found on Cruden Bay beach. Image: Mike Shepherd

A huge whale has washed up on an Aberdeenshire beach.

The dead minke whale was found by visitors to Cruden Bay on Saturday.

The Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme (Smass) told the P&J it is aware of the whale but has decided not to remove it.

The group says animals are only removed for the purposes of a post-mortem examination, which is not required on this occasion.

Cruden Bay whale carcass ‘too decayed’ to remove

A spokesperson says the body is “too decayed” and it would be “too difficult” to remove it from the beach.

In the meantime, those visiting Cruden Bay are urged to not touch the carcass and to keep pets away from it.

Anyone who comes across a dead or stranded marine animal is urged to contact Smass on 07979 245893 or by e-mail on strandings@sruc.ac.uk.

Aberdeenshire Council has been contacted for comment.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police at Smithfield Gardens, Aberdeen. Image: Fubar News
Man, 33, charged over Aberdeen 'disturbance' as street cordoned off
Keith Heslop, Sport Aberdeen chief executive, at Aberdeen Tennis Centre, Westburn Park. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Exclusive: Meet the leisure boss using oil and gas business background to keep Aberdeen's…
The superyacht belonging to John W Henry has docked in Aberdeen Harbour. Image: Graham Fleming
Liverpool FC owner's £66 million superyacht docks in Aberdeen
2
The scene of the incident on the A96. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Emergency services called to A96 north of Inverurie after crash
Toff told the funny story of how she fell in love with boyfriend James. Image: Georga Toffolo via Instagram
Georgia Toffolo lifts lid on Aberdeenshire trip that made her fall for boyfriend James…
Moray Cup relaunch.
Moray Cup craze continues as relaunched drink hits eBay with large mark-up
Cloverhill development.
'It's amazing': Meet the residents of Aberdeen's biggest council housing project in decades
5
New traffic measures could be introduced on Little Belmont Street as part of the Belmont Quarter revamp.
The Belmont Quarter: Roads revamp planned as Aberdeen cafe culture vision progresses
10
Greystone Farm, near Fisherford, and East Mains and Pennan Farm, near Fraserburgh. These two Aberdeenshire farms are both up for sale.
Aberdeenshire farms expected to net more than £4.35 million
L-R: Lee Watson, Catriona Reid and Ron MacDonald have all played a part in protecting the seals over the years. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Why are Newburgh seal disturbances down? Meet the people working behind the scenes to…

Conversation