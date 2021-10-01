Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021 Show Links
News / Islands

Stornoway care home at centre of Covid outbreak confirms 13 cases

By Mike Merritt
October 1, 2021, 5:49 pm Updated: October 1, 2021, 5:52 pm
Cases of Covid at a Stornoway care home have risen to13

Thirteen people are now being treated for Covid after an outbreak at a care home in the Outer Hebrides.

NHS Western Isles and Western Isles Council have identified a number of cases at Dun Eisdean in Stornoway.

Test and Protect is under way and non-essential visiting has been temporarily suspended.

The outbreak is currently affecting both staff and residents.

In a statement, the council said: “Residents’ families have been informed of the current situation and will be kept up to date on an ongoing basis.

“Teams from NHS Western Isles and Comhairle nan Eilean Siar are supporting the care home with their arrangements for infection prevention and control. All measures are being taken to help prevent the spread of the infection and maintain the well-being of residents.

“A number of individuals have been identified as close contacts of positive cases and have been required to self-isolate to help prevent further spread of the virus.”

The Western Isles now has one of the worst outbreaks of Covid-19 in Scotland, a complete reversal over the last fortnight from a time when the isles had the least cases in Scotland.

Over the seven days up to September 16, the islands had the equivalent of 128.3 cases/100,000 compared to the Scottish average of 677.6, while Orkney was at 245.5 and Shetland at 275.5.

Now the Western Isles has 230.20 cases/100,000 compared to 372 for all of Scotland, 52.5 in Shetland and 84.9 in Orkney.

Eleven more cases were reported in Barra on Thursday.

Despite the current situation, national clinical director Jason Leitch yesterday praised the northern isles for their “terrific” response to tackling the pandemic – and said Orkney residents in particular have done well to prevent the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]