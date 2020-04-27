Grieving mum wants path beside Moray road son was killed on as he walked home

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Moray mum left “totally destroyed” by the death of her son has launched a safety campaign to spare other families from heartbreak.

Fabian Hall was walking along a stretch of the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road at Brodie when he was struck by a car and killed in February.

His devastated family described the 19-year-old, who had been heading home from Forres, as “a much loved son, brother, uncle, nephew and cousin, and the greatest friend anyone could ever have”.

He had found a passion in boxing after joining Nairn Boxing Club and was set for his first bout.

The youngster also had plans to study history and politics through Open University courses and had been accepted for the RAF reserves with just a medical to complete.

Devastated mum, Maria, believes Mr Hall would still be alive today if there had been a path alongside the stretch of the trunk route between Brodie and Findhorn Bridge.

And she has now launched the Just Say Yes campaign, calling for a walkway to be created.

Speaking publicly about the tragedy for the first time, she said: “At the moment my life is totally destroyed by the death of my son.

“He had his whole life in front of him, and a mother doesn’t expect to bury her son.

“The campaign is one positive thing that I can think of, that I can try to bring about.

Nothing will make amends for his death but it will be a positive to come out of it, knowing it may save lives from then on.

Ms Hall added: “I want it to be specifically along that stretch of road between Findhorn Bridge and Brodie, because there is no footpath at all there.

“You can walk on a path from Forres to Findhorn Bridge, which is about a mile, but then you have about three miles where it is the equivalent of walking on a motorway because it is the main Aberdeen to Inverness road.”

Stagecoach bus driver Ms Hall is being helped by fellow driver Phil Webster to raise awareness of the initiative.

Ms Hall added: “Phil contacted me about it and asked if I wanted to be part of his documentary about the lockdown.

“Stagecoach is a close-knit community and has been very sympathetic and helpful through this terrible tragedy.”

People are encouraged to send selfie videos saying “I say yes” or, “we say yes” to WhatsApp 07929 266354 to raise awareness about the campaign.