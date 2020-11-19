Vast archive offering glimpse of bygone age in rural Moray communities made available online

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Hundreds of historic photographs and recordings offering a glimpse of a bygone age in a rural Moray community have been made available online.

The Tomintoul and Glenlivet Development Trust has been gathering images and memories of life in the villages for the last four years.

Now the vast archive, which holds more than 400 pictures and 71 sound clips, has been made available online.

The collection includes glimpses of vintage shops, cars next to towering snow banks and insights into working life from decades ago.

Volunteers held a series of “memory days” over the last four years to listen to stories from residents as well as memories of living and working in the area.

© Supplied by Tomintoul and Glenli

Funding from the Tomintoul and Glenlivet Landscape Partnership (TGLP), which received £3.6million from the Heritage Lottery Fund, has supported the project, which aims to showcase and preserve the area’s heritage.

Trust chairman Doug Nisbet said: “We’re grateful to our staff, volunteers and funders for making this possible.

“The archive is a valuable resource for our community providing a treasure trove of images and sound recordings submitted by our community.

“The archive is free to use and we welcome new submissions via the ‘get involved’ pages.”

Images and clips are being added to the archive in stages with the process expected to take several months.

Visitors will also be able to add their own photos to the site to help develop the collection further in the future.

TGLP chairman Steve Smith said: “I am so pleased that the digital archive is now up and running and available for anyone to access via the internet.

“I’m sure it will generate a huge amount of interest in our local history and hopefully lead to more stories emerging in the future.”

The archive can be viewed online at www.tgdt.org.uk/digital-archive/the-archive