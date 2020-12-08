Appeal after food and cash stolen during break-in at Moray foodbank

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Officers in Moray are appealing for information after food and cash were taken from a foodbank.

The incident happened during the early hours of Sunday morning, with food and more than £100 in cash stolen from Moray Food Plus in Elgin.

Constable Brian Donaldson, from Elgin Community Policing Team, said: “This is a deplorable crime given that the premises is operated by a charity which is used to support people in need, particularly at this time of year.

“We are following a positive line of inquiry, but I would still like to appeal for anyone who saw a man in the vicinity of the premises between 10.30pm on Saturday and 1.20am on Sunday morning to get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information in relation to this incident can contact police on 101 or via the Police Scotland website, using reference PS-20201207-0573

Anonymous reports can be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.