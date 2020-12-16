Brodie Castle: Bosses hail light shows as success to generate ‘vital’ income during coronavirus hit winter

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A Moray castle that missed out on the summer season due to the pandemic is “delighted” after thousands of locals attended their spectacular light shows.

National Trust for Scotland’s (NTS) Brodie Castle, between Forres and Nairn, hosted Brodie Illuminated which took visitors along lit up pathways, showcasing the gardens, grounds and castle.

It was hoped the light shows would “kickstart” their efforts to bring escapism for people and boost the Trust’s finances to deal with the devastating impact of the pandemic.

The light shows have attracted around 5,000 people over November and December.

NTS operations manager, James Dean, said he has had his “mind blown” by the large number of local people who have visited.

Mr Dean said: “It is probably one of the quickest selling events in NTS history and I think we have far surpassed our expectations.

“Currently 5,000 people have been through the Brodie Illuminated since the beginning of November which is tremendous.

“When we first set up the event, we expected it to be fairly popular but it is mind blowing that 5,000 local people have been.

“Around 40% of the people who have been coming have never been to Brodie Castle before which is something really surprising as it is on their doorstep.

“It was a great atmosphere on the nights and it was super to see people smiling.

“I think people have realised Brodie Castle is more than just the castle and more is going especially with the castle currently being closed.”

Castle bosses are hoping they can use the success of the light shows as a springboard to kick on next year with other events to generate much needed income.

He added: “We have set the bar really high for ourselves and now have big plans for next year with the Brodie Illuminated to make it even better.

“We have got a good following in the local community and we want to now really build on that.

“It will be important that we plan events for next year that are of the same quality and appeal to people and hopefully gather even more local following.”

The Trust is hopeful the castle can reopen to the public for Easter 2021.

Visit the National Trust For Scotland’s website for more information about future events.