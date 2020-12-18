Speyside Whisky Festival to make return next year

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival will rise to the challenges of 2021 no matter what the year throws at it, organisers have said.

The hugely popular event was postponed earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But fans can look forward to a six-day celebration next year, with the festival to return between April 28 and May 3.

Over the past two decades, thousands of people across the globe have come to SCotland to explore, taste and learn all there is to know about Speyside.

And festival chairman James Campbell said he was thrilled to announced the festival will return in 2021.

He said it will adapt to meet any Covid restrictions that remain in place.

“The positive news about the coronavirus vaccines has given everyone a boost,” Mr Campbell said.

“It is great to see some light starting to emerge from what has been a long and very dark tunnel for everyone.

“Even if social distancing is still in place in late April, I am confident they will come up with solutions to provide numerous brilliant events.

“We look forward to giving a very warm Speyside welcome to all of our new and returning UK and international guests in 2021.”

The full programme of events will available for preview on www.spiritofspeyside.com from Wednesday, February 24 next year.

Tickets for the whisky festival will then go on sale online on Monday, March 1.