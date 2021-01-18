Something went wrong - please try again later.

A fundraising campaign has raised £5,490 to help buy a car to ensure a “kind and friendly” Moray pensioner can still get out and about amidst the pandemic.

Maurice Dey, 73, who lives in Archiestown, is supported by the charity Inspire in all aspects of his life.

However due to a change in company policy, staff are no longer allowed to use their own cars to drive Mr Dey about.

As a result of the struggles of very limited public transport in the village, the pensioner was left feeling isolated.

In October, friend Anne Speake decided to set up a fundraising page in a bid to raise £5,000 to purchase a car which will ensure Mr Dey would still be able to meet family and friends.

And the droves of donations made by people across the country has meant that Mr Dey could buy a red Citroen from Arnold Clark in Elgin on Edgar Road.

Mrs Speake hailed the “generosity” shown by the public for donating to the fundraiser.

© Supplied by Anne Speake

Mrs Speake said: “People have been really generous and it was great for Maurice to collect his car from Elgin which means that he will be less isolated.

“He always has a smile on his face and people who meet Maurice know he is unforgettable and can’t help but love him.

“Everyone is frightened with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns so I put myself in the shoes of people with learning disabilities who will be even more scared as they don’t understand and only know that they are being restricted.

“Maurice, his family, friends and care staff would like to say thank you to everyone who contributed to making this a reality.”

Car gives ‘more freedom’

The secretary of the Elgin branch of the charity Enable added: “Fundraising has become so much harder due to the pandemic.

“This car gives Maurice more freedom to go out and about.

“He’s beyond thrilled about the car and can’t stop talking about it.”