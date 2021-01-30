Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Moray charity that embraces the outdoors to provide learning adventures for vulnerable and disadvantage young people has received a major cash boost to ensure programmes continue.

Outfit Moray has secured a number of grants totalling more than £40,000 to boost two programmes: EnerG, specifically targeted activities for local vulnerable and disadvantaged young people; and Ignite, for young people struggling to engage in mainstream education.

The donations include £5,400 from the Adam Family Foundation, £500 from the JTH Charitable Foundation and £5,000 from the Hugh Fraser Foundation to go towards its EnerG programme.

Overcoming ‘perfect storm’ of rising costs and reduced fundraising

In 2018, the community came together to help the charity overcome a perfect storm of rising costs and reduced fundraising by raising the £50,000 shortfall required to survive.

Three years on, the Lossiemouth-based charity founded in 2003 has worked with more than 16,000 young people, building confidence, self-esteem and resilience through the outdoors.

Trust and grants fundraiser Hayley Russell believes the funding boost is “crucial” to provide theses activities without placing financial burdens on families across the region.

Ignite is a eight-week programme of outdoor learning activities which can encourage young people back into the classroom, thus improving their future employment opportunities.

Mrs Russell said: “It costs around £250k a year for us to deliver our EnerG strand, which is specifically for vulnerable and disadvantaged young people in Moray.

“These targeted activities are free at the point of engagement, so participants can benefit from these life-changing opportunities without placing a financial burden on their family.”

She added:“We are particularly grateful to the Earnhill Trust who donated £30,000 towards our Ignite programme over the next two years.”

Making a ‘huge difference’ to the lives of Moray’s vulnerable and disadvantaged young people

The charity aims to make a difference to the lives of others, by actively using the north-east’s outdoor opportunities to provide learning experiences to encourage children, their families and communities to reach their full potential.

Activities on offer include canoeing, kayaking, climbing, abseiling, team building activities and mountain biking.

Chief executive Tony Brown added: “Whilst fundraising continues to be a challenge for many of us in the third sector, these grants will make a huge difference to the lives of vulnerable and disadvantaged young people in Moray.”