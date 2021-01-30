Derek McInnes looks for Aberdeen attacker Connor McLennan to kick on after penning new deal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Derek McInnes has urged Connor McLennan to fulfil his potential with Aberdeen.

The 21-year-old attacker has signed a contract extension which will keep him at Pittodrie until the summer of 2023.

McInnes believes the Scotland Under-21 international has a bright future ahead of him.

He said: “I’m delighted with that (the contract extension). I believe Connor has got the tools there to be go and be a prominent player for us.

“He’s a powerful boy, he’s quick, but he’s got to add more goals, he’s got to add more consistency in his performances.

“But we want him to develop with us. Some players develop later, but he’s still young. He’s played a lot of games.

“He’s come through the academy. We maybe expect too much from him sometimes. We’re delighted that Connor sees the next couple of years with us.

“It’s an important signing for us and we are confident he can fulfil his potential.”

McInnes has also insisted that Scott Wright will remain an Aberdeen player for the remainder of the season – unless Rangers make a significant offer.

Wright has signed a pre-contract agreement to join the Gers in the summer and there has been talk of the 23-year-old making the move this month.

But McInnes says that will only happen if the Dons receive an acceptable offer for the attacker.

He added: “To draw a line under it – if it isn’t a significant offer, we will not be selling him.

© SNS Group

“We’ve got to be strong enough with that at Aberdeen Football Club. He’s our player, he’s an important player and we’ve got objectives for the season.

“Unless it is a really strong, fair, significant offer, he will not be going. He will stay with us for the rest of the season. That needs to be said, again.”