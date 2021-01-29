Dorenell Wind Farm: Community projects in Moray share first wave of funding from turbines

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Community groups across Moray have shared £189,000 in grants from a Speyside wind farm fund

The awards are the first batch of money to be allocated from EDF Renewables’ Dorenell development near Dufftown.

The Tomintoul and Glenlivet Development Trust received the biggest boost with £42,400 to hire a development officer for two years to promote projects and events.

The Cabrach Community Association and Cabrach Trust both received £30,000 to create a new footpath, woodland and wildflower meadow and Dufftown Pipe Band got £23,000.

Dufftown Community Centre received £19,200 to help fund energy efficiency measures with other groups receiving smaller sums.

Community centre volunteer Amanda Stuart said: “We are so pleased to have been awarded this funding. This will help a great deal by lowering the bills and providing a warm comfortable place for all user groups to meet.

“With the changes, over time we should have some funds available to invest in new equipment for the centre and hopefully encourage new user groups to join once the work has been completed.”

The fund provides grants of up to £30,000 for communities in Dufftown, Auchindoun, Glenrinnes, Glenlivet, Inveravon and the Cabrach.

Funding panel chairwoman Patti Nelson said: “We were very impressed with the range and standard of project applications in the first round and it is very gratifying to be able to make these awards and begin to see the impact of projects being delivered locally.

“There is scope for this funding to make a significant difference to the lives of people in the fund area.”