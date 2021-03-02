Something went wrong - please try again later.

Proposals have been unveiled to prepare Moray for this summer’s anticipated influx of staycationers with new facilities.

The Conservative group and Moray Alliance Group, which comprises independent councillors Derek Ross, Ryan Edwards and Walter Wilson, have revealed plans which include new stopover sites for caravans and motorhomes at Portknockie, Ballindalloch, Craigellachie, Burghead and Portgordon.

It also includes plans to hire extra staff to serve the proposed points, look after public toilets and carry out extra litter picking.

The hire of portaloos in heavily used locations without access to public toilets and new seagull-proof litter bins are also being proposed.

The groups are also asking for a new paper to come to committee on the future of public toilets.

Councillors will consider the plans at tomorrow’s budget meeting that seeks capital funding of £170,000 and £85,000 in revenue funding.

Previously, concerns have been raised that the region’s tourism facilities may start to fall behind others after the local authority missed last year’s deadline for the Scottish Government rural tourism infrastructure fund.

Last summer, thousands of Scots swapped jetting abroad for staycations to explore different parts of the country to enjoy a deserved break after months of constraints on their movement.

Hopes that Moray can be prepared for more visitors

© Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Now Tory group leader Tim Eagle hopes the region can be “ready” for visitors.

Mr Eagle said: “Last year we welcomed many tourists to Moray but there were some issues.

“Communities reported issues with litter, bins overflowing and caravans disposing of toilet waste on rural roads.

“With our hospitality sector having been through a very rough period it is vital that we support them as much as possible and tourism plays a major part in that.

“That is why this year we recognise the importance of building our tourism offer across Moray, ensuring that we are an open and welcoming location whilst not negatively impacting on communities.

“Tourism already sustains many jobs and businesses and has the potential to provide more jobs in the future, it is vital the council play a leading part in making sure Moray is ready.”

While Moray Alliance Group co-leader Derek Ross added: “As a Speyside councillor I have spoken to many local people who recognise the importance of tourism but want to ensure that across Moray we have the facilities in place to support those choosing to holiday in this area.”