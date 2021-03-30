Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brodie Castle is hopeful the return of a 700-year-old letter written by Robert the Bruce will encourage visitors to return.

The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) property, between Forres and Nairn, is to reopen its grounds this weekend, with the castle itself following in July.

The centuries-old letter reveals that Robert the Bruce demanded the Thane of Brodie took proper care of his millpond.

His neglect, the Monarch makes clear, had annoyed the local monks of Pluscarden Abbey, near Elgin.

The letter – written in 1312 in Latin on Vellum paper – was removed from display at the property in 2019, after it started to fade due to light damage and humidity.

Members of the public, however, came to the document’s aid as they helped raise £5,231 through a crowdfunder to help the Trust purchase a case to ensure it could return on display at Brodie Castle.

The NTS team hope it’s return will help draw people back to the castle after missing out on months of income as a result of the pandemic.

‘It will be a fantastic thing to reopen the castle with.’

NTS operations manager James Dean said he is “looking forward” to seeing the Robert the Bruce letter back on display at Brodie Castle.

Mr Dean said: “We will open most of the playful garden, estate and café from this weekend, but the castle itself will stay closed until July due to social distancing requirements.

“I’m looking forward to having the letter on site and getting it out to the public.

“We are fairly confident the case will be put in place and ready to go when we reopen the castle.

“It will be a fantastic thing to reopen with and we are hopeful it will encourage more people to visit .”

He added: “We wouldn’t have been able to order the case without the support of the public.

“The fundraising campaign was massively successful. Donations came in from £5 up to a couple of thousand pounds.

“I am looking forward to seeing people look at it once more. It will make a lot of people happy.

Tourism sites set to reopen later next month

Historic Environment Scotland is to reopen 70% of its properties on Friday, April 30, including Edinburgh Castle, Stirling Castle, Fort George and Caerlaverock Castle.

Tickets should be pre-booked online, one-way systems will be in place and visitor numbers will be restricted for safety reasons.

On Skye, Armadale Castle, its gardens and Museum of the Isles will open to visitors on Monday, April 26.

The Scottish Highlands is predicted to be a top staycation location for UK travellers this summer.