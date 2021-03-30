Wednesday, March 31st 2021 Show Links
News / Moray

Fire crews attend large gorse fire in Moray village

by David Walker
March 30, 2021, 4:58 pm Updated: March 30, 2021, 6:46 pm
© DC ThomsonFire crews on-scene in Kingston
Fire crews on-scene in Kingston

A large gorse fire has brought emergency services to a Moray village.

Three fire appliances and a water carrier are currently in attendance at a grass fire in Kingston.

They were called out to Beach Road at about 3.45pm.

A fire spokeswoman described the flames as covering a “large area of gorse” but the exact size of the blaze is not known at this time.

Police have also been called out to help with the ongoing incident.

More to follow.

More from the Press and Journal