Fire crews attend large gorse fire in Moray village

A large gorse fire has brought emergency services to a Moray village.

Three fire appliances and a water carrier are currently in attendance at a grass fire in Kingston.

They were called out to Beach Road at about 3.45pm.

A fire spokeswoman described the flames as covering a “large area of gorse” but the exact size of the blaze is not known at this time.

Police have also been called out to help with the ongoing incident.

More to follow.