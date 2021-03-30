Video and pictures: Fire crews battle large gorse fire in Moray village for more than six hours

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fire crews are using jets and a water carrier to battle a large gorse fire in a Moray village.

Huge flames can be seen from Kingston beach, as firefighters aim to extinguish the fire, which has been described as “5m deep” at its worst.

Three appliances and a water carrier were called out to the scene, and arrived on Beach Road at about 3.45pm.

Additionally, three more appliances and a wildfire vehicle were later called out as the flames grew.

35 firefighters were helping to extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters are using two jets and two breathing apparatuses as they attempt to put out the flames.

Three separate seats of fire were reported to start with.

A stop message was received at just after 9.35pm, with firefighters using high-power lances to dampen down hotspots.

One appliance remains stationed at the scene monitoring the situation.

Police attended to assist the fire service and cordon off the area.

A spokesman said: “At 4.41pm today, officers were called to the report of a large gorse fire which was being tackled by the Fire and Rescue Service on Beach Road, Kingston, Moray.

“Officers assisted with cordons. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.”

Local councillor Marc Macrae thanked the fire service for their help.

He said: “My thanks to the local fire service who once again put themselves in the way of harm to extinguish another bush fire.

“These fires are becoming all too common and with the high winds can be challenging to put out.

“With things so dry at the moment, a timely reminder to take care when out and about, remember to take home any rubbish, cans or bottles, indeed anything which could help to ignite or fuel a fire.”

