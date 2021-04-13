Fears about future of Anytime Fitness gym in Elgin after all equipment is removed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fears have been raised that the Anytime Fitness gym in Elgin has shut for good without warning after all the equipment was removed, leaving customers out of pocket.

However, the current manager is hoping for a brighter future for the gym, which is now undergoing a change of franchise owner.

A picture on social media has shown that the substantial premises at Elgin Retail Park are empty, with all the exercise machines removed, along with the electronics.

However, customers who have been paying a membership fee for the gym have not been informed about this, leading to confusion and anger online.

It is understood some have been paying throughout lockdown after coming to an agreement with the gym.

Others have already paid their annual fee recently, which totals more than £300.

Anytime Fitness was only opened in 2016 and is situated in Elgin Retail Park, which still has a number of large, empty units although has become more popular in recent years, with Iceland’s Food Warehouse moving in last year.

A membership email has been circulated today, clarifying that it is undergoing a change in management.

According to messages published on social media, the franchisee owner removed all the equipment from the premises without informing any of the staff.

This included most of the fixtures and fittings, including IT systems and office furniture.

It is hoped that Anytime Fitness will instead step in to help out by furnishing the gym and take over ownership of the popular location.

Customers took to social media to vent their frustration about being left in the dark.

One said: “Absolutely brutal way to treat people.”

While another added: “It was a good gym with great kit. Just disappointing from the owner’s side. Not the staff’s fault.”

We approached the franchise owner of the 5000sq ft space in Elgin, Chris McIntyre, for a comment about these allegations but he did not respond.

Club manager Lisa Clarkson revealed she was working as hard as she could to make sure the gym reopened following lockdown.

She said: “I’d like to say that I value each and every one of our members here at Anytime Fitness Elgin.

“I have worked so hard in turning the gym around recently and to have an 800 member base is fantastic. The support we have had during lockdown has been incredible.

“I am deeply saddened by the current situation and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can to get the gym reopened.

“I have spent all yesterday and today speaking to members about the situation and assured them I really am doing everything I possibly can.

“Myself, my staff and all members feel very upset for what has happened to us.

“There has been an email sent out from Head office today explaining we are currently negotiating a strong resolution with the landlord and as soon as we have an update all members will be informed.

“I have received nothing but praise and support from all members since this situation has happened and I truly cannot thank each of them enough.”

An email sent out to members from the Anytime Fitness head office stated: “Anytime Fitness is a franchise business, and we are writing to inform you that the Anytime Fitness Elgin club is currently undergoing a transition of franchisee.

“As such, we are working with the landlord of the property and negotiating a strong resolution. As soon as we have further information, we shall communicate with you immediately.

“We want to thank each member of Anytime Fitness Elgin for supporting the club throughout lockdown. Your membership will stay on the system frozen at no cost until we resolve this situation and again, we will communicate further when we have more information.”