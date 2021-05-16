Moray minister raises almost £2,500 thanks to gruelling 107-mile Spey in a Day challenge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Moray minister underwent a gruelling 107-mile Spey in a Day challenge where he ran, cycled and paddled the length of the iconic River Spey.

Reverend Andrew Kimmitt of Aberlour Parish Church travelled from Loch Spey all the way to Spey Bay on Saturday to raise money as part of Christian Aid week.

He kicked off the fundraising effort by running from Loch Spey to Garva Bridge before cycling 83 miles to Fochabers and then paddling the final stretch.

In total, his efforts have raised just short of £2,500.

Mr Kimmitt was thrilled to complete the challenge but was quick to point out that it was not just him raising money this week for the charity.

He said: “It went really well, but it wasn’t just me doing a challenge this weekend, more than 100 folks from churches across the Spey did their own bit, including sponsored walks.

“It was a long old day for me, but I think it went really well.

“I was tired but delighted to get to the finish line.

“I started out by running at Loch Spey at about 8.15am and arrived in Spey Bay just after 7pm.

“Some folk did come round to see me on the finish line but obviously we didn’t organise anything due to Covid but it was nice to finish up and of course I had a wee dram as we.

“In the end, I was relieved and tired that I had done it, and was absolutely thrilled and thankful to everyone who had supported me through it.”

Spey in a Day challenge

The Spey in a Day challenge was inspired by the fact that water from the famous tributary makes its way across the world as it is used in whisky sold to all corners of the globe.

However, in some countries like Kenya, access to water is very limited and has been even more severely compromised by climate change.

What used to be good rain weather, has turned into fast-flooding and droughts, badly affecting the eco-system there.

Mr Kimmitt added: “Water is needed for life, and this a good way to raise awareness of this.

“Usually the church would hold coffee mornings or other events to raise money but we can’t do this right now due to Covid.”

It took the 30-year-old about 11 hours to complete the exhausting challenge, but what was the worst bit?

He said: “At the end when I was paddling the kayak I was worried I would be unable to get out as I could feel my body almost seizing up.

“But I did it, and I’m relieved and thankful about it!”

You can still donate to the fundraiser here.