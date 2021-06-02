Moray woman cycled 500 miles in five days to raise funds for charity

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A local cyclist took on the mammoth challenge to raise funds for Stroke Association in Scotland.

Robyn Muscroft-Bloomfield, from Moray, cycled 500 miles in five days to raise funds for the national stroke charity.

Her dad was the inspiration behind this challenge and she took it on as a mark of respect for him.

The 38-year-old explained: “My father had a major stroke eight years ago and there’s a line down the middle of him where one side works and one doesn’t. He’s worked incredibly hard to try and stay mobile and manages to use the local Moray gym twice a week.

“I’ve also been incredibly frustrated by Covid restrictions, but when I considered the frustration of my father’s daily battle just to put one step in front of the other each day I knew I had to channel my frustration into something positive.”

Although she describes herself as a relative novice to road cycling she still managed to hit her incredible goal.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

She said: “It was the worst weather for May in years and it rained every day but I kept going and am delighted I did.

“500 miles takes its toll on your frame more than simply legs, but the support has been my saviour and knowing that this pain will help soothe others’ pain in the future really kept me going.

“I’m glad to be raising funds for a charity who can help more people rebuild their lives after stroke. Recovery is possible, it takes a lot of specialist support, but also a whole lot of grit and determination like my father’s who wouldn’t have made the recovery he did without it.”

The Stroke Association

Around 10,000 people have a stroke every year in Scotland, and there are over 128,000 people currently living with the effects of their stroke in the country.

A stroke happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off and brain cells are damaged or die.

It is Scotland’s fourth biggest killer and almost two thirds of survivors are left with a disability, which could include speech difficulties, memory loss and mental health issues.

The Stroke Association works across the UK to support people to rebuild their lives after a stroke.

They provide specialist support, fund critical research and campaigns to make sure people affected by stroke get the best care and support.

Madeline Donnelly, relationship fundraiser at the Stroke Association said: “Robyn’s cycling challenge has been a tremendous success. We are delighted with her efforts to help raise stroke awareness and funds to help other people like her father.”