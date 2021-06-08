Woman arrested following Elgin car crash

A woman has been arrested after a car crashed into a wall in Elgin.
Police were called to Wards Road in the town at about 6.50pm.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a silver Skoda estate had crashed into a wall – badly denting the bumpers and bonnet and causing the near-side front tyre to come off.
A police spokeswoman confirmed a woman has been arrested. Inquiries are ongoing.
