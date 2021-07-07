Buckie regeneration: What do you think should be done to attract more people to the town?

A regeneration group is appealing for ideas to improve walking paths and highlight Buckie’s key attractions.

From the Buckie and District Fishing Heritage Centre to the array of stunning Victorian architecture.

Like every town and city in Scotland, footfall has plummeted in Buckie as a result of the pandemic.

Efforts to revitalise the town and surrounding area have started.

Now the Buckie Regeneration Group wants to make the town more attractive for walkers and in turn, bring economic benefits.

‘We are in a beautiful location’

The group are keen to work with other community groups like the community council to transform the town into Moray’s walking centre to aid recovery.

The area, already boasts part of the Moray Coastal trail and the Speyside Way.

Chairwoman Sonya Warren explained: “We are aware, we are in a beautiful location.

“Ideally positioned for many walks like Moray Coastal trail and fishery walks.

“We want to work with other groups and improve paths for accessible.”

Could attracting walkers aid Buckie’s recovery?

There are hopes that the town becoming more walker friendly can support the local economy.

Mrs Warren said: “So many people have taken up walking during lockdown.

“We want to make Buckie a better place for walking.

“We have a lot of good shops, takeaway shops and other bits of interest.

“So more walkers coming to start of Speyside Way and other walks could increase footfall in town centre.

“People could finish their walk in Buckie and enjoy the fine food in the town.”

Building on the Fishwives Walk success

The group previously worked with Keith and Strathisla Regeneration Partnership to open up the Fishwives Walk in 2013.

The 13-mile path was traditionally used by fishwives to make a 26-mile round trip from Buckie harbour to Keith and back again.

The women would make the journey carrying 40lb creels of fish on their backs, and often return the same day laden down with heavy churns of milk.

Since then the route has become popular with tourists.

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

What are your ideas?

She hopes to use previous success with the Fishwives Walk as a “springboard”.

She said: “We originally did the Fishwives Walk which has positively received and want to use it as a springboard

“We want to showcase the beautiful buildings like the churches and the rich history.

“Getting the community involved is vital.”

The group wants to hear your ideas. Get in touch at buckieregengroup@gmail.com.