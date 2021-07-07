SourCloud – the microbakery offering cruffins and Sardinian-style bakes in Aberdeen

From croissants and cruffins to sourdough loaves, SourCloud is an Aberdeen-based microbakery that’s bakes are sure to grab your attention.

Run by 32-year-old Claudio Leoni, SourCloud was launched in February this year and offers a line-up of tempting traditional Sardinian bakes, all of which are made in Bridge of Don.

Claudio, a former head chef of multiple north-east restaurants, thought up the concept of the firm after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2016, leaving him struggling to work under the pressures of a professional kitchen.

Health comes first

Claudio is originally from the island of Sardinia, in Italy, but moved to Aberdeen 10 years ago with his wife, Alex.

“I started my baking journey when I was 13 years old,” he said. “I used to work after school in a traditional Sardinian bakery making Pane Pergamena, a traditional Sardinian flatbread.

“I then decided to train as a professional chef, moved to Aberdeen, and worked my way up to head chef at multiple restaurants here.

“But in 2016, I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. I really struggled to work 70 plus hours a week in the kitchen and kept having relapses.

“I started baking sourdough bread at home for my family, and found it therapeutic and relaxing and really enjoyed the whole process.

“When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, I had more time at home with my son, Noah, and wife and we baked sourdough and pastries all the time.

“The whole year that I was at home I didn’t relapse once, so I decided that this was going to be the way forward. We created a workspace outside my house where I could bake stress-free but still enjoy time with my family.

“Then, we officially launched SourCloud in February this year.”

Cruffins are a big hit

Claudio has gradually expanded the number of products he offers. Starting out with sourdough bread alone, he now also produces croissants, focaccia, chutneys, brownies, Danish pastries and cruffins – a hybrid of a croissant and a muffin.

Cruffin flavours include pistachio and white chocolate cream and creme patisserie and strawberry. Both have proved increasingly popular.

I’d encourage customers to try the sourdough breads for sure, you don’t realise how much better they taste compared to supermarket-bought bread until you give them a go.” Claudio Leoni.

“SourCloud offers different types of sourdough bread, gluten-free bread, some chutneys to go with the bread, croissants, cruffins and Danish pastries,” Claudio said.

“All our breads and pastries are handmade using sourdough starter, which is a natural yeast so no additives or nasty ingredients are included.

“I’d encourage customers to try the sourdough breads for sure, you don’t realise how much better they taste compared to supermarket-bought bread until you give them a go. But above all, the cruffins have been a really big hit!

“I always try and stick with what’s in season back in Sardinia. You have no choice but to use what’s in season there, so I have had good practice.

“I think it is a really good way of helping the environment and you always get better tasting produce. I try to recreate flavours and tastes that bring me back closer to home, that’s where my inspiration comes from.”

Quality over quantity

Offering home deliveries from Tuesday to Friday, orders can be placed through the business’ website, and customers can also purchase the bakes at Westhill Farmers’ Market (the first Saturday of the month) and Inverurie Farmers’ Market (the second Saturday of the month).

And despite his business showing no signs of slowing down, Claudio has no plans to move into bigger premises.

He said: “My family has been really supportive throughout my journey. They have really pushed me and given me the confidence to be able to do what I enjoy doing.

“Looking ahead, I don’t have any plans to expand or go bigger. I am really happy to stick with quality instead of quantity, however, I will definitely be launching a few new products over the next few months.

“I am just so happy I am able to share the love I have for baking with everyone.”

