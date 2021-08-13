Thanks for the memories: Old Lossiemouth High is demolished

Long after the bell rang for the final time at the former Lossiemouth High School, the wrecking ball has begun to move in.

Demolition crews have started tearing down walls at the complex that was built in 1979.

Generations of children were educated in the classrooms that stood for more than 40 years.

Lossie High history

The oldest parts of the complex were the community centre and sports hall, which were the first to be built in 1974.

The main school building followed five years later with further phases added in 1983 and then again in 2001 and 2007.

However, pupils left the classrooms for the final time earlier this year after a replacement complex was built alongside.

As well as the school, the complex continued to provide a home to the local community centre and sports centre.

The swimming pool held a fond place in the heart of many locals with many taking their first dip in the water there.

What about the future?

The new Lossiemouth High School opened its doors to students for the first time after the Easter holidays earlier this year.

The £42million project has capacity for up to 800 pupils.

Expansion at the nearly RAF base resulted in council planners increasing the scale of the build to accommodate more forces families.

The new-build includes a swimming pool, library, games hall and other community facilities.

Once demolition on the old buildings are complete, a 3G sports pitch the size of Trafalgar Square will be built in its place.

Landscaping to help the new Lossiemouth High School and sports facilities fit in with their surroundings is also ongoing.