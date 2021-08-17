Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Company agrees to hold public consultation after Moray residents raise concerns about proposed maltings

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
August 17, 2021, 4:33 pm
Simpsons Malt has bought land to potentially build a new maltings at Rothes.
A public consultation on proposals to build maltings on the outskirts of a Speyside town will take place next month. 

Simpsons Malt will hold the event in the Grant Hall, Rothes on September 16 from 2.30pm to 6.30pm.

Designs and detailed drawings will be on display with experts on hand to discuss the development to the north of the town at Greens of Rothes.

A proposal of application notice for the maltings went before Moray Council planning and regulatory services committee earlier this month.

Concerns about the plant have been raised by residents.

These include an increase in traffic through the town, odour and potential threats to the environment. 

If successful, the maltings – sited off the B9015 road to Mosstodloch – could create 40 jobs and produce 100,000 tonnes of malt per annum.

Simpsons ran an online consultation in July but some people were unable to gain access because of technical issues. 

The company’s operations director Steven Rowley will attend the consultation event.

He said: “We welcome the opportunity to get out there and meet everybody face to face. 

“I would encourage folk to come along if they have any questions or concerns and we’ll be there to answer their queries and allay any fears. 

“It’s one thing doing these things over the wire because of how the way the world has been, but face to face is the way we would rather do it.”

‘Simpsons has listened to people’

Marion Ross, chairwoman of Speyside Community Council, welcomed the move. 

She said: “This shows that Simpsons has listened to people and they are coming to the community so I welcome that. 

“Whether you’re for or against the maltings, it means people will have an opportunity to come along and view the proposals and ask questions.” 

Simpsons has been supplying malt to brewers and distillers for more than 150 years and has sites at Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland and Tivetshall St Margaret, Norfolk. 

Rothes has been chosen as a suitable location as it is in the heart of malt whisky country. 

The proposal includes a processing plant, silos and sheds on a 40 acre site.

A planning application is expected to be submitted in October.

