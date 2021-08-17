Company agrees to hold public consultation after Moray residents raise concerns about proposed maltings

A public consultation on proposals to build maltings on the outskirts of a Speyside town will take place next month.

Simpsons Malt will hold the event in the Grant Hall, Rothes on September 16 from 2.30pm to 6.30pm.

Designs and detailed drawings will be on display with experts on hand to discuss the development to the north of the town at Greens of Rothes.

A proposal of application notice for the maltings went before Moray Council planning and regulatory services committee earlier this month.

Concerns about the plant have been raised by residents.

These include an increase in traffic through the town, odour and potential threats to the environment.

If successful, the maltings – sited off the B9015 road to Mosstodloch – could create 40 jobs and produce 100,000 tonnes of malt per annum.

Simpsons ran an online consultation in July but some people were unable to gain access because of technical issues.

The company’s operations director Steven Rowley will attend the consultation event.

He said: “We welcome the opportunity to get out there and meet everybody face to face.

“I would encourage folk to come along if they have any questions or concerns and we’ll be there to answer their queries and allay any fears.

“It’s one thing doing these things over the wire because of how the way the world has been, but face to face is the way we would rather do it.”

‘Simpsons has listened to people’

Marion Ross, chairwoman of Speyside Community Council, welcomed the move.

She said: “This shows that Simpsons has listened to people and they are coming to the community so I welcome that.

“Whether you’re for or against the maltings, it means people will have an opportunity to come along and view the proposals and ask questions.”

Simpsons has been supplying malt to brewers and distillers for more than 150 years and has sites at Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland and Tivetshall St Margaret, Norfolk.

Rothes has been chosen as a suitable location as it is in the heart of malt whisky country.

The proposal includes a processing plant, silos and sheds on a 40 acre site.

A planning application is expected to be submitted in October.