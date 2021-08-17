Crews attended 65 square foot gorse fire at Aberdeen nature reserve By Lauren Taylor August 17, 2021, 4:35 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm Fire crews attended a wildfire on the Gramps at Kincorth Nature Reserve. The alarm was raised just before 4.30pm today (August 17) to a gorse fire at the popular walking spot. A spokeswoman from the fire service said that around 65 square feet of gorse was alight. There were two appliances at the scene alongside a wildfire unit. Fire crews successfully managed to extinguish the flames after an hour and have left the scene. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.