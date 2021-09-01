Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
News / Moray

Moray Council’s chief financial officer declares war on petty cash

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
September 1, 2021, 12:49 pm
Post Thumbnail

A war on petty cash has been declared at Moray Council.

The move comes after discrepancies were found during an internal audit carried out between April 1 and June 30 this year.

In some of the accounts records had not been kept up to date, and in one fund receipts were shredded following a misunderstanding over a change in working practices.

At a meeting of the audit and scrutiny committee today chairman Donald Gatt questioned why money was still being used when there had been a move towards contactless card payments during the pandemic.

He said: “I was quite surprised to see there are so many petty cash accounts.

“We’re dealing with values from £5 to £1,000, and you don’t get much for £5 these days.

“The report says it’s used for the likes for stamps and stationery but that’s done in house.”

There are 123 different funds in operation across the local authority with a combined total of £17,600.

‘We need to know what it’s being used for’

Independent councillor for Forres George Alexander said: “It must be quite difficult in schools to stamp out the use of petty cash. I’m not sure all parents will have access to card systems.”

Chief financial officer Lorraine Paisey told the committee she would use all her strength to “wage war on petty cash”.

Councillor George Alexander. Picture by Jason Hedges

She said: “We need to know what it’s being used for, and it may be more appropriate for staff to have purchasing cards rather than cash.

“But for value for money purchases should be done through the council’s buying systems.”

Urgent action is being takes to address issues highlighted in the report, including a reminder to those administering funds to follow guidelines.

A further review of how petty cash funds are used across the council will be carried out, and is expected to be completed by the end of March next year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal