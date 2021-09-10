Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Moray

RAF Lossiemouth volunteers clear coastline ahead of Great British Beach Clean

By Kieran Beattie
September 10, 2021, 5:00 pm
Volunteers from RAF Lossiemouth clearing their local beach, with a Poseidon aircraft flying overhead. Photo credit: RAF Lossiemouth.
RAF Lossiemouth volunteers swapped fighter jets for bin bags this week to clear their local coastline ahead of the Great British Beach Clean (GBBC) this month.

Every year, the Marine Conservation Society (MCS) invites people all across the country to head  to their local shores and clear them of litter to help protect the environment.

Last year’s GBBC resulted in more than 151,000 items of litter being removed from the marine ecosystem by hard-working volunteers — more than three tonnes worth.

And for this year’s event, which will run from September 17 to 26, the MCS hopes even more people will take part to make a difference and provide the society with crucial data to help stop marine litter at the source.

This week, a group of volunteers from RAF Lossiemouth worked together with MCS staff to learn more about beach cleans ahead of the 2021 GBBC.

A comb, glowstick, and pants found in clean-up

20 volunteers from RAF Lossiemouth took part

Catherine Gemmell, conservation officer for the MCS, said: “It was fantastic to head to Lossie West Beach with 20 volunteers from RAF Lossiemouth to train them up in our beach-cleaning and litter-surveying project ahead of the GBBC, which starts on September 17.

“From what looked like a beach clean we still found more than 100 items of litter including a comb, glowstick, and a pair of pants.

“The RAF volunteers will be heading out again in a few weeks time to collect data as part of our GBBC.

Data obtained from beach cleans can help the MCS protect the environment.

“Anyone can take part, and we hope to see volunteers across Scotland heading to their local patch to give it a clean and help collect important litter data we use to stop litter turning up on the beach in the first place.”

And Elsie Rennie, Station Adjutant at RAF Lossiemouth said: “RAF Lossiemouth were delighted to join forces with the MCS as part of our annual ‘Where’s Your Head At’ challenge.

“It was great to learn a bit more about our surroundings and to have such a strong team of willing volunteers made for an incredibly rewarding experience.

The team cleaned up the West Beach at Lossie.

“We look forward to working alongside the MCS in the near future.”

Collecting data as well as litter

The MCS has used data from previous GBBC events to help make societal changes, for example campaigning for carrier bag charges in shops.

Since the 5p plastic bag charge was introduced in Wales in 2011, and across the rest of the UK since, the MCS has recorded a 55% drop in single-use bags being found on beaches across the UK.

In the 2020 GBBC, 30% of beach cleans discovered face masks and PPE littering the UK’s coastline.

The MCS will host litter-picking events across the UK during this year’s GBBC, but if you can’t get to one, you can also organise your own.

To find out more, you can visit the MCS website.

 

