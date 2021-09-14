Calls for Moray Council to step in amid increasing Garmouth flood concerns

Moray Council is being urged to take action amid increasing concerns about flooding at a Speyside village.

Dangers from rising water levels have been reported more often in Garmouth since the beginning of the year.

Now opposition councillors are urging Moray Council to draw up a report with potential solutions and cost estimates to reduce the risk.

What is the flooding risk in Garmouth?

Garmouth has historically been at risk of flooding from the River Spey.

However, concerns have grown since the beginning of the year that the number of worrying instances is increasing.

Erosion on river banks upstream of the village is believed to have made it easier for water to pour over fields towards homes.

A survey from Sepa has estimated there are currently about 80 residents spread across 50 homes at risk of flooding.

However, that is estimated to grow to about 60 homes over the next 60 years due to climate change.

Moray Council has already commissioned a report to examine the issue, which is yet to be published.

What is happening now?

Opposition Conservative councillors are tabling proposals at Wednesday’s full council meeting about the issue.

The group want local authority officials to work with village groups and land owners about possible solutions with estimated costs.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead wrote to the council in January to press the need of an investigation to understand the changing river.

The latest proposals will be debated by all councillors before a decision is taken.

Conservative group leader Tim Eagle said: “Flooding is something that everyone across Moray is well aware of, indeed it is not that long ago that signs erected on the A96 promoted the fact that £86 million pounds had been spent on a flood alleviation scheme in Elgin.

“The community works being suggested here at a total of £82,000 would be 0.01% the cost of the Elgin scheme, a small price to protect the home and business owners of Garmouth.”

Fochabers Lhanbryde councillor Marc Macrae said: “The local community has been very active behind the scenes, getting their own studies completed, obtaining drone equipment to monitor the river course and engaging with all agencies to seek cooperation in producing a plan to move the issue forward.

“The council have got to make a decision to help or not, I firmly believe we should.”