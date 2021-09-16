Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
News / Moray

Construction workers hit the beach and collect 12 tonnes of litter

By Philippa Gerrard
September 16, 2021, 5:00 pm
Balfour Beatty construction workers cleared 12 tonnes of waste from the beach.
Balfour Beatty construction workers cleared 12 tonnes of waste from the beach.

A group of environment-loving constructions workers have cleared 12 tonnes of waste from beaches around Peterhead.

The workers had seen the volume of litter and marine waste building up on this stretch of coastline and were keen to get their hands dirty in the fight against ocean pollution.

Over the last two months, they have spent more than 150 man-hours clearing waste and filling skips with items collected on the beaches.

Where to start on such a big issue?

Cleaning up long, heavily polluted beaches can be a daunting task so the firm, Balfour Beatty, contacted Turning the Plastic Tide earlier this summer for advice.

Just some of the rubbish collected at Rattray Head.

Turning the Plastic Tide is a large beach cleaning project run by the East Grampian Coastal Partnership. It both organises beach cleans and offers help and advice to individuals wanting to litter pick in their local area.

The construction workers’ initial plan was to carry out a series of small group litter picks in the local area, said Crawford Paris, project manager of Turning the Plastic Tide.

But after several “eye-opening” visits to scope out the scale of the problem, it wasn’t long before some series litter removal was underway.

Litter picking at Rattray Head

They began on the beautifully scenic beach at Rattray Head, about 10 miles north of Peterhead.

The Balfour Beatty beach cleaning volunteers.

But after an initial attempt using only litter pickers and black bags, it was deemed near impossible to properly clean this otherwise stunning stretch of coast.

“Rattray Head has long since been a top priority due to the scale of the items found there,” Mr Paris said.

“These include sections of fishing rope and netting submerged in sand, some measuring around 20 feet long and weighing over a tonne each.

“These simply cannot be moved manually by volunteers and require uplift using skilled mechanical support.”

Luckily the construction worker volunteers were up for a challenge.

Crawford Paris, project manager of Turning the Plastic Tide.

In the end, they employed the use of a company tractor to haul piles of waste debris including fishing gear, oil drums and tyres off the beach.

In just two days, the team filled one and a half 40-yard skips, provided by Aberdeenshire Council, weighing in at 11 tonnes.

This is the equivalent of 20 grand pianos, or about 4,000 construction bricks.

A further tonne was collected from Craigewan Beach and Sandford Bay using litter pickers and bin bags.

Among the rubbish collected was lots of marine litter and rope.

“We are hugely impressed and thankful for the incredible effort from Balfour Beatty staff over these last few months, without which we would not have seen one of Aberdeenshire’s most iconic beaches return to its rightful pristine condition,” said Mr Paris.

Can we clean it? Yes we can!

In addition to the physical effort put in by workers this summer, Balfour Beatty have decided to sponsor the Turning the Plastic Tide project over the next year, donating £10,000 towards the campaign.

Funds will go towards the project’s work to educate school pupils about littering and the impact it can have on our shores and local wildlife.

Dave Hunter, environmental advisor at Balfour Beatty, said, “We are delighted to work alongside East Grampian Coastal Partnership to maintain and preserve this stunning stretch of coastline.

“Through our construction projects on the St Fergus and Peterhead substations we will continue our efforts to leave a lasting, positive legacy in the north-east of Scotland, providing sponsorship and arranging additional beach cleans wherever possible.”

Read more about beach cleans in the north-east:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]