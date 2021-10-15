‘It does feel like the place to be’: Dufftown farmers market stall holders on the Speyside town’s renaissance

Against the backdrop of the uncertain pandemic climate, the renaissance of Dufftown continues.

Back in July, Dufftown and Mortlach Development Trust launched the farmers market in collaboration with Mortlach Memorial Hall.

At the time, hopes were raised that the market would encourage more people to support the local businesses.

Since then, it has proven to be a roaring success with locals attending in their droves.

People more aware of local produce

Netherton Farm’s Claire Geddes believes the pandemic has opened people’s eyes to the local produce on their doorstep.

She and her husband Andrew sell beef and products such as sausages and burgers.

The cows are all born and bred on their family run farm near Aberlour.

Mrs Geddes said: “Especially since Covid, people are more aware of what they are eating and more interested in buying local.

“All our cattle are born and bred on our farm.

“Then they get slaughtered at Millers in Grantown and butchered at Stewart Mackie’s butchers in Aberlour.

“Dufftown farmers market has been phenomenal as we want to sell our produce to local people. Claire Geddes

“The farmers market is a great idea as there isn’t any markets in all the nearby smaller towns.

“Dufftown farmers market has been phenomenal as we want to sell our produce to local people.”

Dufftown renaissance

Regeneration projects in the Speyside town are moving forward and she added: “I’m originally from Dufftown and I think it is great.

“When I drive through Dufftown to visit my parents it looks sad and a revival wouldn’t go amiss.”

Swapping Midlands for Moray

Lettoch Farm Coffee’s Caitlin Barnes sells high quality coffee from her vintage caravan.

She decided to set up the business after moving to Moray from the Midlands with her husband Pete for a lifestyle change.

Both really enjoy drinking coffee.

Caitlin explained: “We set up the business as coffee is a passion of ours.

“We bought the caravan from Facebook and coffee machine from a cafe shutting down after moving to the area in 2019.

She said: ” I love the farmers market as we grind every cup to order.

“Therefore, each coffee is as fresh as possible and getting a positive reaction is really rewarding.

“Covid provided a different opportunity and we sold beans through Facebook during the first lockdown.

“Our strapline is ‘for the love of coffee’ and we make sure it is sustainability sourced.

“We have been delivering and posting beans around the UK.”

She said: “It is fantastic that a revival is taking place in Dufftown and I’m friends with people involved with regeneration plans.

“Since moving to Dufftown, it does feel like the place to be.”

The next farmers market takes place on Saturday, November 13.

While the Christmas farmers market is on Saturday, December 11 from 3pm to 7pm.

Anyone interested in having a stall should email markets@dmdt.org.uk

