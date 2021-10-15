Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘It does feel like the place to be’: Dufftown farmers market stall holders on the Speyside town’s renaissance

By Sean McAngus
October 15, 2021, 5:00 pm
Lettoch Farm Coffee Company and Netherton Farm who are part of the Dufftown Farmers Market.

Against the backdrop of the uncertain pandemic climate, the renaissance of Dufftown continues.

Back in July, Dufftown and Mortlach Development Trust launched the farmers market  in collaboration with Mortlach Memorial Hall.

At the time, hopes were raised that the market would encourage more people to support the local businesses.

Since then, it has proven to be a roaring success with locals attending in their droves.

People more aware of local produce

Netherton Farm’s Claire Geddes believes the pandemic has opened people’s eyes to the local produce on their doorstep.

She and her husband Andrew sell beef and products such as sausages and burgers.

The cows are all born and bred on their family run farm near Aberlour.

Claire and Andrew Geddes pictured on their farm.

Mrs Geddes said: “Especially since Covid, people are more aware of what they are eating and more interested in buying local.

“All our cattle are born and bred on our farm.

“Then they get slaughtered at Millers in Grantown and butchered at Stewart Mackie’s butchers in Aberlour.

“Dufftown farmers market has been phenomenal as we want to sell our produce to local people.

“The farmers market is a great idea as there isn’t any markets in all the nearby smaller towns.

“Dufftown farmers market has been phenomenal as we want to sell our produce to local people.”

Dufftown renaissance

Regeneration projects in the Speyside town are moving forward and she added: “I’m originally from Dufftown and I think it is great.

“When I drive through Dufftown to visit my parents it looks sad and a revival wouldn’t go amiss.”

Swapping Midlands for Moray

Lettoch Farm Coffee’s Caitlin Barnes sells high quality coffee from  her vintage caravan.

She decided to set up the business after moving to Moray from the Midlands with her husband Pete for a lifestyle change.

Both really enjoy drinking coffee.

Caitlin explained: “We set up the business as coffee is a passion of ours.

“We bought the caravan from Facebook and coffee machine from a cafe shutting down after moving to the area in 2019.

Caitlin and Pete of the Lettoch Farm Coffee Company.

She said: ” I love the farmers market as we grind every cup to order.

“Therefore, each coffee is as fresh as possible and getting a positive reaction is really rewarding.

“Covid provided a different opportunity and we sold beans through Facebook during the first lockdown.

“Our strapline is ‘for the love of coffee’ and we make sure it is sustainability sourced.

“We have been delivering and posting beans around the UK.”

The couple bought a caravan on Facebook to start a coffee business.

She said: “It is fantastic that a revival is taking place in Dufftown and I’m friends with people involved with regeneration plans.

“Since moving to Dufftown, it does feel like the place to be.”

The next farmers market takes place on Saturday, November 13.

While the Christmas farmers market is on Saturday, December 11 from 3pm to 7pm.

Anyone interested in having a stall should email markets@dmdt.org.uk

