Regeneration company Truerlein is hopeful their first business can be a success to kickstart a six-year vision to make Dufftown the “beating heart of Speyside”.

The Lunchbox sandwich deli has reopened on Fife Street with a new look, a new menu and a new team.

Last month, Truerlein’s bosses revealed that the creation of a shopping arcade, leisure centre and camping facilities were among the proposed projects to breathe fresh life into the town.

The project aims to support existing firms and create opportunities for more Dufftown-based entrepreneurs to run their own business.

The Lunchbox

The Lunchbox has reopened under new management after closing during lockdown, headed by supervisor Caroline Adamson and employing three part-time staff.

It marks the beginning of Truerlein’s New Dawn Dufftown project to support the town that has suffered like many across Scotland from the economic downturn.

The shop rebrand includes a revamp of its interior as well as new food offerings.

Supporting other local businesses

Truerlein operations manager for food and beverage Colin Corson believes using products and produce from local businesses is “vital” to help Dufftown flourish.

He told the P&J: “It is vital to use local producers and suppliers and fits in with the aim of Truerlein to promote and support the local area.

“We are looking to buy as many items as we can from local businesses.

“We are getting our vegetables and meat from GC McIntosh butchers next door who gets their products from local farmers and suppliers.

“We are also working with Lettoch Farm Coffee Company.

“As the business develops, we will be looking to source from even more local suppliers and producers.”

Truerlein hopes to boost Dufftown

While driving through the town in recent years, the former team leader at Glenfiddich Distillery has noticed more storefronts becoming empty.

Now he is part of the team driving forward major regeneration plans to create a brighter future for Dufftown.

Mr Corson added: “Even in my short time working in Dufftown, I have seen a decline in the economy.

“There have been more storefronts becoming empty, and not so long ago, it was a thrilling community.

“Having the opportunity to improve the area is exciting.”

The business model explained

Truerlein’s business model aims to create thriving businesses that ultimately give local entrepreneurs a low-risk path to owning their own business.

As a business establishes itself as a strong and profitable local enterprise, over the coming years, Truerlein will gift ownership of shares in the business until 49% of the business is owned by the senior management.

At a mutually agreed time, they will then be offered the opportunity to purchase the remaining 51%, allowing them to take their business forward independently.

‘First impression vital’

Supervisor Caroline Adamson said: “The first impression of the first business is vital, and ensuring people are encouraged by making it a success.

“It is a great project and we want to deliver the best quality of food and service.

“A lot of work has taken place with the premises revamped.

“The response so far from the locals has been great.”

