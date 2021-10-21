Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Concern over 12 month wait for mobility aids in Moray

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
October 21, 2021, 5:00 pm
Douglas Ross.

Concerns have been raised over the time people in Moray are waiting for essential equipment to help with their mobility problems.

Moray MP Douglas Ross says he is receiving a growing number of complaints from constituents about the service run by Health and Social Care Moray.

Complaints include one from a military veteran who has been waiting over a year for a walk-in shower to be installed.

Increase in referrals over past 18 months

Because of an increase in referrals over the last year and a half, the occupational therapy team is concentrating on dealing with requests for people who are terminally ill, receiving end of life care and where the client or their carer are at a high risk of injury.

However, no shower assessments are being carried out at the moment.

There are plans to recruit another person to help relieve the backlog, but they are not expected to be in post until next year.

‘Completely unacceptable’

Mr Ross said: “This is completely unacceptable and I am receiving more and more complaints like this.

“I understand there could be hundreds of Moray residents in a similar position.

“This is a dire situation and I have to question how it has been allowed to develop to this unacceptable level.

“It feels like this issue is not being treated with the urgency it deserves and I hope all the relevant authorities will look at the situation here in Moray and bring forward measures to reduce these excessive waiting times.”

Douglas Ross has expressed his concern for constituents

Waiting list in operation

A spokeswoman for Health and Social Care Moray said all referrals were screened and prioritised according to risk,.

She said a waiting list is in operation.

They added: “Referral rates and the numbers of critical referrals have greatly increased over the last 18 months.

“The occupational therapy team are prioritising ‘end of life’ and ‘high risk’ situations resulting in the occupational therapy team being unable to address requests for shower assessments at this time.

“To address the current situation the occupational therapy team have an improvement plan in place and have secured funding for an extra member of staff to exclusively focus on assessments for showers.

“It is anticipated that this person will be in post by January 2022.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]