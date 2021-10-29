Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Moray social care crisis: problems have created a ‘perfect storm’ in service

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
October 29, 2021, 6:00 am
Social care in Moray faces a 'perfect storm'

There are only a few weeks to solve a social care crisis in Moray or the whole system could crumble.

A growing workload and a lack of staff is causing additional stress for those working in the sector.

Combined with the issues caused by the pandemic, it has created a “perfect storm”.

The stark picture was revealed to a meeting of the clinical and care governance committee of the Moray Integration Joint Board (IJB).

The committee heard that 111 people who need home care are not receiving it because of a lack of carers.

‘Something has got to give’

A further 148 are waiting to have their needs assessed.

Chief social work officer Jane Mackie said: “Demand has grown and things have built up.

“People are not being assessed in time and those who have been assessed, we’re not able to provide the service we want to give.

“When you want to get more out of less resources something has got to give.

“Home care and home carers are the foundations of the service and if that shakes the whole system could crumble.”

IJB chief officer Simon Bokor-Ingram told the committee the problems are being faced by local authorities across the country and are not unique to Moray.

Chief social work officer Jane Mackie

He said: “Out of the crisis in provision we have an opportunity to reset.

“We have a few weeks, not months, to do this as the pressures are now, and we need to make it sustainable.”

Members agreed measures including a more focused recruitment strategy, additional support for those working in home care and more structured management support for social workers.

Committee vice chairman Councillor Frank Brown called the crisis in social care a “perfect storm” and raised concerns on withdrawing some aspects of the service.

He said: “I’m quite uncomfortable that we should limit the service to critical care only.

Simon Bokor-Ingram

“We know if you put a gate on a service it will step up demand, and vulnerable people will be suffering physically and mentally.”

“The home care service is the main stay of our Home First policy.

“If we can’t deliver home care for all the people who need it that drives a coach and horses through that.”

A decision on whether to stop all non-essential work not associated with delivering or supporting front-line services will be taken at the next meeting of the full IJB.

Care at home workers Danielle Todd and Eugenia Lucas gave members an insight into  issues faced by those in the profession.

They highlighted issues including a lack of staff, constantly changing rotas and the difficulties of working alone.

Care at home hours have risen by 15%

Ms Todd said while certain medications would require two healthcare workers to administer in hospital, she was doing it alone.

Since the start of the pandemic the number of hours provided for those needing personal and nursing care at home has risen by 15% from 13,000 a week to 14,800.

While 35 new social care assistants were recruited between January and September this year, and eight others had their hours increased, 34 left and 25 staff had their work time reduced.

Councillor Frank Brown

A drop in family members providing care is also impacting the service, as has an increase in the number of people with complex care needs and those spending their last six months of life at home rather than in hospital.

An actions report and any financial implications of introducing the recommendations will go to the next meeting of the IJB.

