Moray Council says dirty water-hit estate is ‘taking necessary measures’ to tackle issue

An estate plagued by problems with dirty drinking water is “taking necessary measures” to tackle the issue, Moray Council has said.

In September, people living on the Cabrach and Glenfiddich Estate were told to stop drinking tap water unless boiling it first.

The notice, issued by the local authority, has been in place since then.

Moray Council requested vulnerable residents avoid the water supply altogether, asking them to drink bottled water instead.

The 48,000 acre estate, located south of Dufftown, is understood to still be owned by Dr Christopher Moran, a wealthy London businessman.

Documents reveal evidence of poor drainage

Documents, obtained through a Freedom of Information request, outline that the council discovered evidence of poor drainage which led to stagnation of the water supply.

Repairs to the water source were recommended, with vermin proofing also required for the inlet and overflow pipes.

Work to fix the issue is ongoing.

No timeframe has been offered as to when work will conclude.

Work continues between Sepa and landowner

A source close to the estate previously claimed some residents have had to deal with dirty water for months.

A spokeswoman for Moray Council said: “We’re continuing to liaise with the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) and the landowner, and can confirm that the landowner is taking the necessary measures as instructed by our private water supply team to improve the water quality of the affected supplies on the estate.”

People encouraged to aid Sepa probe

Meanwhile, a Sepa probe into the alleged burying of waste on estate grounds continues.

Last month, Sepa discovered two sites where waste had been buried underground after conducting an investigation.

The probe came after a complaint was lodged by a member of the public.

A Sepa spokeswoman added: “As this is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to release any further information at this time.

“We’d like to thank the members of the public for bringing this to our attention and would encourage anyone who has more information to contact us by visiting www.sepa.org.uk/report or by calling the SEPA pollution hotline on 0800 80 70 60.

“All contact can remain confidential.”

Dr Moran and the estate did not respond to requests from the Press and Journal for comment.