77-year-old pensioner missing from Elgin found

A 77-year-old man reported missing from the Elgin area has been traced safe and well.

Joseph Thom, known locally as Joe, was last seen in the Hamilton Drive area around 5.15pm today.

Officers issued an urgent plea for information as concerns for the pensioner’s welfare grew.

Police have now confirmed the 77-year-old has been found safely.

They thanked the public for their help in sharing their appeal.