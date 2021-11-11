77-year-old pensioner missing from Elgin found By Michelle Henderson November 11, 2021, 8:44 pm Updated: November 11, 2021, 8:58 pm Police are appealing for the public's help in tracing 77-year-old Joseph Thom who has been reported missing from Elgin. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 77-year-old man reported missing from the Elgin area has been traced safe and well. Joseph Thom, known locally as Joe, was last seen in the Hamilton Drive area around 5.15pm today. Officers issued an urgent plea for information as concerns for the pensioner’s welfare grew. Mr Thom was last seen in the Hamilton Drive area of Elgin shortly after 5pm this evening. Police have now confirmed the 77-year-old has been found safely. They thanked the public for their help in sharing their appeal. We can confirm that Joseph Thom, 77, who was reported missing from Elgin has been traced safely. Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal. Posted by North East Police Division on Thursday, 11 November 2021