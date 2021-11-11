Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
77-year-old pensioner missing from Elgin found

By Michelle Henderson
November 11, 2021, 8:44 pm Updated: November 11, 2021, 8:58 pm
Police are appealing for the public's help in tracing 77-year-old Joseph Thom who has been reported missing from Elgin.

A 77-year-old man reported missing from the Elgin area has been traced safe and well.

Joseph Thom, known locally as Joe, was last seen in the Hamilton Drive area around 5.15pm today.

Officers issued an urgent plea for information as concerns for the pensioner’s welfare grew.

Mr Thom was last seen in the Hamilton Drive area of Elgin shortly after 5pm this evening.

Police have now confirmed the 77-year-old has been found safely.

They thanked the public for their help in sharing their appeal.

We can confirm that Joseph Thom, 77, who was reported missing from Elgin has been traced safely. Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.

