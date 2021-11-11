Appeal to trace missing Aberdeen man Robert Scott By Ellie Milne November 11, 2021, 8:46 pm Robert Scott has been reported missing from Aberdeen [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 47-year-old man has been reported missing from Aberdeen after not being seen since Wednesday morning. Robert Scott was last seen at around 9.30am on November 10 in the city centre. Officers are now appealing to the public for information to help trace him. He is described as being 5ft 1ins tall with receding short hair and was wearing blue denim jeans and a black Superdry waterproof jacket with an orange zip when last seen. He is known to frequent the city centre as well as the Rosemount area of Aberdeen. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 4080 from November 11. More from the Press and Journal 77-year-old pensioner missing from Elgin found Police ‘extremely concerned’ about woman missing from Elgin Police appeal to help trace owner of lost dog found in Aberdeen Missing Aberdeen teenager traced ‘safe and well’