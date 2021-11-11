Appeal to trace missing Aberdeen man Robert Scott

An error occurred. Please try again.

A 47-year-old man has been reported missing from Aberdeen after not being seen since Wednesday morning.

Robert Scott was last seen at around 9.30am on November 10 in the city centre.

Officers are now appealing to the public for information to help trace him.

He is described as being 5ft 1ins tall with receding short hair and was wearing blue denim jeans and a black Superdry waterproof jacket with an orange zip when last seen.

He is known to frequent the city centre as well as the Rosemount area of Aberdeen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 4080 from November 11.