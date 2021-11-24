Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
£1.2 million overspend on expanding early years learning in Moray

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
November 24, 2021, 1:40 pm Updated: November 24, 2021, 2:50 pm
Post Thumbnail

A £1.2 million overspend on increasing provision for pre-school children has been called “jaw-dropping.”

While the overall education revenue budget has been underspent by £884,000 to the end of September, Scottish Government plans to provide three and four-year-olds as well as eligible two-year-olds with 30 hours of learning a week has racked up significant additional costs.

Members of Moray Council’s education, children’s and leisure services committee today raised concerns about the spending.

Independent councillor for Forres George Alexander called the figure “jaw-dropping”.

He said: “This £1.2 million overspend, that must be a huge risk, and it’s extremely worrying how we’ve got to this.”

George Alexander called the spend ‘jaw dropping’. Picture by Jason Hedges

Conservative councillor for Elgin North Frank Brown questioned how the spend had occurred as the local authority had agreed to not spend more on the expansion of the early learning service than pledged by Holyrood.

He said: “The council decision would not support spending in excess of the Scottish Government grant, and we’re doing just that. How has this happened?”

Independent councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross also raised concerns.

He said: “Should we not have anticipated this overspend rather than trying to close the stable door after the horse has bolted?”

Concerns over jaw dropping spending

Head of education Vivienne Cross advised an increase in demand for the service and unforeseen work arising during building refurbishments were some of the reasons for the overspend.

She said: “The pandemic has impacted and building costs have been increasing. We have informed the Scottish Government of this at every opportunity.”

A full report is being compiled by education and financial officers on the causes of the overspend. It will come before members at the next meeting of the committee.

As of the end of September around  £27.15 million had been spent against a budget of just over £28 million.

The budget includes an underspend of £48,000 on school improvements and £110,000 on clothing grants for pupils.

