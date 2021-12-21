Moray Growth Deal: These are the projects included in the £100 million investment to boost the area’s economy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Moray Growth Deal: These are the projects included in the £100 million investment to boost the area’s economy

By Sean McAngus
December 21, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: December 21, 2021, 10:48 am
Moray Council's Depute Chief Executive Rhoda Gunn and Highlands and Islands Enterprise area manager in Moray, Stuart Black
Moray Council's Depute Chief Executive Rhoda Gunn and Highlands and Islands Enterprise area manager in Moray, Stuart Black

The long-awaited £100 million Moray Growth Deal will trigger a “major shift” to quality jobs with higher wages, backers hope.

Over the years, concerns have been raised about youngsters leaving in search of education and employment opportunities and of a low wage economy.

The £100 million deal, signed on Monday, is expected to bring around 3,500 jobs to the area over the next decade, both directly and indirectly.

Both the Scottish and UK Governments have pledged £32.5 million each, while regional partners across the public and third sector are contributing £35.8 million.

What projects are included in the Moray Growth Deal?

Officials have identified various projects they will develop in a bid to boost Moray’s economy.

There are plans to create a cultural space at the heart of Elgin to support economic growth and cultural expansion across the region.

Artist impressions of the cultural quarter in Elgin which is in the Moray Growth Deal.

It involves Elgin Town Hall being transformed into a cultural and creative learning and entertainment centre by 2026.

The premises will eventually boast a restaurant, a small cinema space and learning spaces for creative industries.

Related courses will be offered taking full advantage of music and media studios.

The currently empty Grant Lodge will be also refurbished and turned into a high-quality food and drink heritage visitor experience by 2026, attracting 50,000 visitors per year.

Group Captain Chris Layden, station commander of RAF Lossiemouth. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Meanwhile, the proposed world-class Moray Aerospace, Advanced Technology and Innovation Campus (MAATIC) will be built near RAF Lossiemouth.

The new £33 million Moray College UHI campus will be used as part of a drive to push a generation of aviation and engineering jobs in the region.

Once complete, the MAATIC will work with both the RAF and private partners to support the new fleet of Poseidon submarine hunters that arrived last October.

Nearby the manufacturing innovation centre for Moray (MICM) will bring world-leading research and development expertise in advanced manufacturing.

The facility will increase productivity, create jobs, attract inward investment and grow the region’s manufacturing outputs.

The deal is also about helping train youngsters for the skills required for these type of jobs.

Stuart Black

Stuart Black, Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) area manager in Moray, said: “The deal will make a major long-term shift for the region’s economy to higher skilled jobs and higher wages.

“The deal is also about helping train youngsters for the skills required for these type of jobs.

“There are some emerging sectors like aerospace and you have Orbex who employ over 50 people.”

Iain Stewart MP, council leader Graham Leadbitter and Kate Forbes MSP signing the Moray Growth Deal.

Moray Council’s depute chief executive Rhona Gunn added:  “We want to create more high quality and high paid jobs.

“There have been five years of crafting this deal.

“We are confident we have eight strategic projects to help the economy and make it more socially inclusive.

“We have sectors where traditionally there are lower wage levels like food and drink and tourism, that link to seasons.

“However, we also know that these industries are our strengths and underpin our culture quarter.”

Other Moray Growth Deal projects

A new low-carbon bus service with an Uber-style booking system designed to address the gaps in rural transport routes will receive an investment of £4.3m.

Also included is a £4.8 million Stem learning project that aims to embed science and maths in early years education.

A trial will be run at RAF Lossiemouth’s childcare centre.

The full Moray Growth Deal can be read here. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]