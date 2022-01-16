Planning ahead: Boost for Elgin High Street, change of use for former beauty therapy shop and extension to coastal restaurant

An error occurred. Please try again.

Join us for our weekly round-up of the latest planning news across Moray.

Firstly, Bijou By The Sea restaurant has submitted a planning application for a proposed extension and alterations.

Stewart Reid Design is representing the Portessie restaurant’s owner David Robertson.

Mr Robertson also owns Buckie newsagent, gift and coffee shop JP Pozzi, as well as the Bijou coffee and gift shop in Elgin.

The development is designed to be a Brodie type destination with food.

This retail space will include the takeaway cake, coffee, ice cream counter.

If the proposed redevelopment wins planning approval and goes ahead, the waterfront business will extend its opening hours into the early evening and offer takeaway options as well as sit-in dining.

Last August, owner David Robertson told the Press and Journal: “The plans for these changes were in motion pre-Covid but, along with many other hospitality businesses, Bijou by the Sea has been badly affected by the pandemic.

“In this sector, the restraints of customer numbers and distancing – both in terms of the public but also for staff – meant the business struggled to cope under the restrictions.

“The pandemic highlighted many areas that could be improved to make the business more robust going forward and these have been incorporated into the new design.”

Boost for Elgin High Street

On Elgin High Street, a former bookmakers could be transformed into a restaurant.

An application has been submitted by Bennett Developments and Consulting on behalf of Sava Estates.

The property at 144-148 High Street occupies the ground floor of a two-storey building of traditional design finished in stone with a pitched roof.

The old William Hill branch has been empty for some time.

Papers read: “The change of use of this vacant property and the introduction of a new dining experience will make a significant contribution to both the daytime and the night-time activity within the town centre.”

It adds that the anticipated opening hours will be Sunday to Thursday 10am-11pm, and Friday and Saturday 10am-midnight.

Recently, the Press and Journal revealed that Sava Estates had also applied for planning permission to convert the former Burton shop on the High Street into a quality restaurant.

Last year, Welsh based retailer Knightsbridge House Boutique earmarked this store to move into and advertised for staff.

However, they pulled the plug on the takeover.

Conversion of a beauty therapy shop into bed and breakfast

Plans have been submitted to change the use of former beauty therapy shop called Beauty on The Green in Archiestown into a bed and breakfast holiday let.

The building on the High Street consists of three rooms, a living space, an en-suite shower room and an entrance reception room.

It is proposed the business will be renamed Croft on the Green Archiestown.

The planning application is by Kenneth Miller Rickman.

