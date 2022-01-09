Planning ahead: Extension for takeaway with new ice cream parlour, change of use for Thurso office and restaurant boost for Elgin High Street

An error occurred. Please try again.

Join us for our weekly round-up of the latest planning news across the Highlands and Moray.

Firstly, a Elgin takeaway has submitted a amended planning application for proposed alterations, extension and formation of new ice cream parlour.

Natural Taste on Springfield Road in New Elgin serves fast food to suit every palate along with traditional curries and a variety of nan breads.

This week, S Reid Design submitted the application on behalf of owner Irfan Ashraf.

Boost for Elgin High Street

On Elgin High Street, a former retail shop could be transformed into a restaurant.

An application has been submitted by Bennett Developments and Consulting on behalf of Sava Estates.

The plan at 122 High Street is a change of use to a quality restaurant and the erection of a flue.

The property occupies the ground floor of a four storey C-listed white rendered property at the heart of the town centre.

It is anticipated that opening hours will be Sunday to Thursday 10am to 11pm and Friday and Saturday 10am to midnight.

Papers read: “The change of use of this vacant property and the introduction of a new dining experience will make a significant contribution to both the daytime and the nighttime activity within the town centre.

“The new restaurant will complement other wining and dining outlets in the town and add to the range of facilities on offer to residents and visitors alike.”

Council bosses have previously told the Press and Journal about the urgent need for more businesses and accommodation in the town centre to prevent Elgin from becoming a “ghost town”.

Proposed meteorological mast

The installation of a single meteorological mast up to 100m supported by guy-wires with a 80m radius is proposed near Fannyfield Cottage, Swordale, Evanton.

The mast will be complete with instrumentation to monitor weather and wind data.

E Power Limited is representing Guido Lenssens of Denscot Evergreen for the application.

Plans for Thurso office’s change of use approved

Plans submitted to convert office accommodation at the Morven House, Ormlie Industrial Estate in Thurso into a storage building have been approved by planning chiefs.

Agent Kevin Sutherland represented F&J Properties’ Frank Bremmer for the application.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal or Highland Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk