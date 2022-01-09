Planning ahead: Extension for takeaway with new ice cream parlour, change of use for Thurso office and restaurant boost for Elgin High Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Planning ahead: Extension for takeaway with new ice cream parlour, change of use for Thurso office and restaurant boost for Elgin High Street

By Sean McAngus
January 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
Join us for our weekly round-up of the latest planning news across the Highlands and Moray.

Firstly, a Elgin takeaway has submitted a amended planning application for proposed alterations, extension and formation of new ice cream parlour.

Natural Taste on Springfield Road in New Elgin serves fast food to suit every palate along with traditional curries and a variety of nan breads.

This week, S Reid Design submitted the application on behalf of owner Irfan Ashraf.

Ground floor plan for Natural Taste’s extension and ice cream parlour.

Boost for Elgin High Street

On Elgin High Street, a former retail shop could be transformed into a restaurant.

An application has been submitted by Bennett Developments and Consulting on behalf of Sava Estates.

The plan at 122 High Street is a change of use to a quality restaurant and the erection of a flue.

The property occupies the ground floor of a four storey C-listed white rendered property at the heart of the town centre.

Elgin High Street.

It is anticipated that opening hours will be Sunday to Thursday 10am to 11pm and Friday and Saturday 10am to midnight.

Papers read: “The change of use of this vacant property and the introduction of a new dining experience will make a significant contribution to both the daytime and the nighttime activity within the town centre.

“The new restaurant will complement other wining and dining outlets in the town and add to the range of facilities on offer to residents and visitors alike.”

Council bosses have previously told the Press and Journal about the urgent need for more businesses and accommodation in the town centre to prevent Elgin from becoming a “ghost town”.

Proposed meteorological mast

The installation of a single meteorological mast up to 100m supported by guy-wires with a 80m radius is proposed near Fannyfield Cottage, Swordale, Evanton.

The mast will be complete with instrumentation to monitor weather and wind data.

E Power Limited is representing Guido Lenssens of Denscot Evergreen for the application.

Plans for Thurso office’s change of use approved

Plans submitted to convert office accommodation at the Morven House, Ormlie Industrial Estate in Thurso into a storage building have been approved by planning chiefs.

Agent Kevin Sutherland represented F&J Properties’ Frank Bremmer for the application.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal or Highland Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

