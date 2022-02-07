Fire crews battle early morning blaze at Elgin mill

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters have been busy working to bring a fire at an Elgin mill under control.

Crews were called to the disused mill on Oldmills Road around 3.32am this morning.

A total of six crews from across Moray and the Highlands attended the scene, battling for more than three hours to save the premises.

A fire spokeswoman said at the height of the blaze, around 50% of the building was alight.

The stop message has now been received, with firefighters remaining at the mill dampening down hot spots.

A total of two crews from Elgin attended the scene alongside teams from Lossiemouth, Fochabers, Inverness and Buckie.

A high aerial appliance was drafted in from Inverness alongside the water carrier from Buckie.

Firefighters also deployed the use of one main jet and one light portable pump as they worked to extinguish the blaze.