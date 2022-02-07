‘Dream come true’ as Aberdeen’s Kirsty Muir surges into Winter Olympic final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Dream come true’ as Aberdeen’s Kirsty Muir surges into Winter Olympic final

By Reporter
February 7, 2022, 9:52 am Updated: February 7, 2022, 11:54 am
Kirsty Muir.
For those in the know, Aberdeen’s Kirsty Muir has been British skiing’s next big thing for a while – but now the secret is truly out.

Freestyle skier Muir, 17, qualified seventh for Tuesday’s first-ever women’s Olympic Big Air final, but seemed to be holding something in reserve.

Her first run – a dizzying two flips with one-and-a-half degrees rotation off a 50m ramp going 60mph – banked the second-highest score of any competitor and some nods of recognition from experienced hands.

That meant she could ease off with her next two qualifying attempts with a place in top 12 all but secure – and in the final it’ll be gloves, or more accurately mittens, off.

“That’s my best trick, the DUB 12, and I wanted to land it on my first run,” she said.

“I had a crash in practice with it, so I’m really stoked to have done it clean.

“I’m so happy and just really excited to be in the finals. It’s a dream come true, I just can’t believe it. My first Olympics, my first Olympic final, that’s everything I wanted.”

Shadowed by five industrial cooling towers in the grounds of a former steel mill, Big Air Shougang is the world’s first permanent venue for these flying tricksters, an urban setting for the X-Games generation.

Teenager performing with freedom

And the youngest member of Team GB certainly gave the impression of just enjoying her Games debut, free from the weight of expectation and just embracing the experience.

Four years ago, she was already considered the best in Britain, but watched the Olympics on her phone in the back of her parents car as they drove through Aberdeenshire.

She was gripped as Switzerland’s Sarah Hoefflin and Mathilde Gremaud slugged it out for slopestyle gold, now she’ll take them on in the Big Air final – after her spinning, twisting first run scored 89.25, more than any attempt by her heroes.

“Everyone goes to a final with hopes of doing their best, I’m just seeing how it goes,” added Muir.

“I can clean up the grabs and there’s a few little things I could improve on, I just want to go ski my best in the final.”

Team-mate Katie Summerhayes just missed out on progressing, while former snowboarding world champion James Woods failed to land on two runs, meaning both will reset their sights on next week’s slopestyle competition.

All set to go up against idol Hoefflin

But Muir will be going head-to-head with idol Hoefflin, who spent 10 years living in the UK and qualified for the final with her final jump, albeit two places behind the Brit.

“I’ve always looked up to her and it’s great to be in the final with her, it’s a nice story,” added Muir.

“I met her when I was 10 at the British Championships and have loved watching her journey.

“She’s an Olympic champion, but she’s such a lovely person and she’s done some amazing things for progressing women’s sport.

“I don’t think I feel any pressure from anyone, I’m just doing what I can. In the end, I just have to try my best and try to zone everything out.

“In the end, I’m the only person that can make me proud.”

  • Watch all the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 live on discovery+, Eurosport and Eurosport app.

