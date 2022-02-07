A941 Elgin to Lossiemouth road reopened following three-car crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A941 Elgin to Lossiemouth road was closed following a three-car crash on Monday.

Emergency services were called to the Moray road at about 4.15pm.

Police confirmed the road was closed following the incident in both directions north of Elgin.

Around 4.15pm on Monday, 7 February, officers were called to reports of a three car crash on the A941, Lossiemouth Road, Lossiemouth, Elgin. Emergency services are at the scene and the road is closed in both directions. pic.twitter.com/mMM8NSXM2m — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) February 7, 2022

It is understood the collision happened near Spynie Palace.

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 4.15pm on Monday, officers were called to reports of a three-car crash on the A941 Lossiemouth Road.”

Police confirmed the road reopened at about 5pm. The ambulance service was called to attend. However, it is not known if anyone required hospital treatment.