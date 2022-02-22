Visually impaired Elgin dad prepares to visit 272 London Underground stops in two days for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Visually impaired Elgin dad prepares to visit 272 London Underground stops in two days for charity

By Daniel Boal
February 22, 2022, 3:10 pm
Gary Ritchie and Tracey Morris will be visiting every mainline tube station in London to raise money for NESS
A visually impaired man has set himself the task of visiting every mainline London tube station to give back to an Aberdeen charity.

Gary Ritchie was diagnosed with Retinitis Pigmintosa (RP) in 2013, and has received emotional and physical support from North East Sensory Services (Ness) ever since.

RP is a rare genetic condition involves a breakdown and loss of cells in the retina which has gradually robbed Mr Ritchie of his sight and rendered him legally blind.

Now the 49-year-old has challenged himself to visit 272 London Underground stops in two days to thank them.

The engineer – who has previously raised £500 through a tandem skydive – will be assisted by family friend Tracey Morris.

‘My way of giving back’

Mr Ritchie has long been “fascinated” with the underground tube network that covers most of London.

The Elgin dad-of-one said: “I’ve been fascinated by the London Underground for years because I’m an engineer to trade.

“It’s something I have had on my bucket list for a while, and I thought, why not raise money at the same time.

“I’ve been connected with Ness since I was first diagnosed. Apart from emotional support, I was also trained with the ‘long cane’ that people would call the ‘white stick’.

“They’ve helped with documentation and claiming things and all that kind of practical and emotional support over the years.

“This is my way of giving back to Ness after all they’ve done for me.”

The challenge begins on March 24, and already £600 has been raised.

Charity helps thousands across Scotland

The charity currently provides support services for around 6,500 people with hearing and visual impairment needs across Grampian, Angus and Dundee.

They are dedicated to helping sensory impaired people participate in society to the same level as those without sensory loss.

Graham Findlay

Graham Findlay, chief executive of Ness, said: “We are incredibly excited for Garry as he embarks upon this challenge, and we are extremely lucky he has chosen to raise funds for Ness at the same time.

“Our driving objective is to achieve independence for blind and deaf people, so it’s wonderful to see one of our service users taking on a challenge of this nature.

“We hope Garry and Tracey have a great time and wish them all the best.”

 

