Decision on long-term future of Elgin Community Centre expected to be delayed

A decision on the long-term future of Elgin Community Centre is expected to be delayed until the end of this year.

The centre on the town’s Trinity Road is costing Moray Council almost £14,000 a year to keep open.

Home to early education provider VIP Childcare, the facility is also used by the local authority to hold meetings in addition to their headquarters and annex buildings on Elgin High Street.

However, only two-thirds of the community groups based at the centre before the pandemic have returned, and restrictions introduced because of Covid have seen admission levels plummet.

Between April 2019 and March the following year the number of users stood at 88,045.

From the last week in April until the end of December 2021 that fell to 26,476.

While the facility has recovered 91% of its pre-pandemic Fit Life membership, the cafe franchise has not been operating over the last 12 months, and the centre is causing the local authority a budget pressure of £13,776 a year.

The community centre, which dates back to the 1960s, was threatened with closure about three years ago, however the council decided to keep the building open with the aim of assisting clubs and groups based there find more suitable locations.

But that has proved difficult because of a lack of acceptable and affordable venues in the town.

Also, a new lease has been arranged with VIP Childcare that runs until the summer of 2026.

The childcare group is key to the local authority being able to meet its statutory duty to provide early years education for all three and four year-olds as well as eligible two-year-olds.

Last year a decision was taken to maintain the status quo with a review of that expected in May.

However, a report going before the education, children’s and leisure services committee next week recommends, with council elections looming along with Covid pressures, a decision on the future of the centre should be deferred until the end of the year.

In her report sport and cultural services manager Kim Slater said: “The planned 12 month review period coincides with the local government elections in May 2022.

“It has also proved challenging to take the planned work forward during the Covid pandemic and further time to assess the recovery impact would be useful, and so taking these into account, it is proposed to consider deferring a decision on this matter until after the election period.”

The education, children’s and leisure services committee meeting will be held on March 9.