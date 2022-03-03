Three Moray schools awarded Green Flag status for tackling climate change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Three Moray schools awarded Green Flag status for tackling climate change

By Ross Hempseed
March 3, 2022, 7:31 pm Updated: March 3, 2022, 7:49 pm
The Eco-Schools programme allows schools to interact with the major issue of climate change and their contribution to tackling it.
The Eco-Schools programme allows schools to interact with the major issue of climate change and their contribution to tackling it.

Three Moray schools have been recognised by environment charity Keep Scotland Beautiful for their dedication to climate action.

The schools received the prestigious Green Flag Award for their commitment to the Eco-Schools Scotland programme.

They also have had to engage with their whole school community in local climate action over two years.

One of the schools was Elgin Academy, which regained the Green Flag Award they have held since 2017.

Pilmuir Primary School and Milne’s Primary School both received their first Green Flags.

All three schools showed a dedication to helping tackle climate change through activities like litter-picking, recycling and community clean-ups.

An example of the work carried out is the compost project run by Elgin Academy pupils, the result of which is used in the school’s garden.

Reducing waste

The Eco-Schools Scotland programme, led by Keep Scotland Beautiful, aims to make environmental awareness a central part of education in schools across the country.

It is hoped that teaching pupils about how they can take action against climate change will instill core green values in future generations.

It is also an opportunity to engage with the community, aligned with the Curriculum for Excellence and Learning for Sustainability.

climate action
Elgin Academy has been awarded the Green Flag award by Keep Scotland Beautiful. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Catherine Gee, deputy chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “I’d like to congratulate the Eco-Committee, pupils and staff at each of these schools, who have worked so hard to play their part in combatting climate change and achieve their Green Flag Award.

“This is particularly impressive during a time of unprecedented adjustment and change to education due to the pandemic and is a testament to the resilience and creativity of both pupils and educators.

Keep Scotland Beautiful is committed to supporting all our children, young people and educators through our climate action schools activities to develop the capacities, skills and attributes required to protect our planet and work towards our goal of a Net Zero future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal