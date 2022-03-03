Three Moray schools awarded Green Flag status for tackling climate change

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three Moray schools have been recognised by environment charity Keep Scotland Beautiful for their dedication to climate action.

The schools received the prestigious Green Flag Award for their commitment to the Eco-Schools Scotland programme.

They also have had to engage with their whole school community in local climate action over two years.

One of the schools was Elgin Academy, which regained the Green Flag Award they have held since 2017.

Pilmuir Primary School and Milne’s Primary School both received their first Green Flags.

All three schools showed a dedication to helping tackle climate change through activities like litter-picking, recycling and community clean-ups.

An example of the work carried out is the compost project run by Elgin Academy pupils, the result of which is used in the school’s garden.

Reducing waste

The Eco-Schools Scotland programme, led by Keep Scotland Beautiful, aims to make environmental awareness a central part of education in schools across the country.

It is hoped that teaching pupils about how they can take action against climate change will instill core green values in future generations.

It is also an opportunity to engage with the community, aligned with the Curriculum for Excellence and Learning for Sustainability.

Catherine Gee, deputy chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “I’d like to congratulate the Eco-Committee, pupils and staff at each of these schools, who have worked so hard to play their part in combatting climate change and achieve their Green Flag Award.

“This is particularly impressive during a time of unprecedented adjustment and change to education due to the pandemic and is a testament to the resilience and creativity of both pupils and educators.

“Keep Scotland Beautiful is committed to supporting all our children, young people and educators through our climate action schools activities to develop the capacities, skills and attributes required to protect our planet and work towards our goal of a Net Zero future.”