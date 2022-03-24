Coastguard and police search for missing person in Moray for nearly five hours

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Coastguard teams assisted police in the search for a missing person in Moray for nearly five hours last night.

The search was launched in the Lossiemouth area at about 11.30pm.

Coastguard walking teams from Buckie and Burghead searched a wooded area to the south-east of Lossiemouth.

A spokesman for Aberdeen Coastguard said that they received the call to assist at 11.30pm. After searching overnight, the volunteer team returned to base around 4am.

He said: “Unfortunately, the person has not yet been found.”

Police said that inquiries are still ongoing.