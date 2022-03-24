Coastguard and police search for missing person in Moray for nearly five hours By Lottie Hood March 24, 2022, 6:46 am Updated: March 24, 2022, 11:26 am Coastguard and police were searching for an unnamed missing person for nearly five hours in the Lossiemouth area. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Coastguard teams assisted police in the search for a missing person in Moray for nearly five hours last night. The search was launched in the Lossiemouth area at about 11.30pm. Coastguard walking teams from Buckie and Burghead searched a wooded area to the south-east of Lossiemouth. A spokesman for Aberdeen Coastguard said that they received the call to assist at 11.30pm. After searching overnight, the volunteer team returned to base around 4am. He said: “Unfortunately, the person has not yet been found.” Police said that inquiries are still ongoing. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close