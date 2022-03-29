Elgin City becomes third Moray and Highland club investigating racial abuse allegation within a week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City have announced they have received a report of racist abuse – the third Moray and Highland club to do so within the last week.

The team have said they have “thoroughly investigated” the allegation made at a recent match.

The Elgin football club said they were “disappointed” after they received the report of the alleged racial abuse made by a supporter at a recent home match.

Despite the investigation, the club says they have not been able to identify the person responsible.

The announcement comes after Nairn County also launched an investigation following a similar allegation and a man was charged in connection with an alleged hate crime at a match in Keith.

In a statement, Elgin City Football Club said: “We were very disappointed to receive an allegation of racial abuse by one of our supporters in a recent home match.

“Such behaviour is completely unacceptable and has no place at our football club or anywhere in society.

“We have thoroughly investigated this allegation; however, we cannot identify this person.

“To be clear should we witness any discriminative, racial, or sectarian behaviour from any supporter within our grounds we will issue an immediate lifetime ban from the stadium and the person concerned will be reported to the police.

“We pride ourselves on being a community-based football club with one of the best followings in the lower leagues and we hope this is the last time we have to issue a statement like this.”