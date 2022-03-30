Problems with Moray Council’s £3.3m overspend on early learning budget ‘seeded’ years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Moray

Problems with Moray Council’s £3.3m overspend on early learning budget ‘seeded’ years ago

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
March 30, 2022, 5:00 pm
Problems resulting in a £3.3 million black hole in early learning and childcare budget were “seeded” years ago, according to a Moray councillor.

Moray Council’s internal auditors were asked to look into the shortfall and have called for a zero-based budgeting exercise to be carried out as a matter of urgency.

Officers will start from scratch to verify and justify all spending used to expand the service.

Higher than anticipated demand for free nursery places – three and four-year-olds as well as eligible two-year-olds can get a placement of up to 1,140 hours a year – has resulted in the need for more staff and extra lunches.

Along with increasing costs associated with children requiring additional support and higher hourly payments for external childcare providers, that total has reached £1.9m.

Combined with a £1.4m drop in the Scottish Government grant for Moray following changes to the funding formula, it adds up to a £3.3m shortfall.

A further report on the £3.3m black hole in the early learning and childcare budget will go before a meeting of the full Moray Council next week.

In their recommendations the auditors called for the early learning and childcare manager and the chief education officer to undergo financial management training, a review of catering costs and for the number of children registered for nursery placements to be counted so costs can be calculated.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of the audit and scrutiny committee today.

Conservative councillor for Elgin North Frank Brown said: “The early learning and childcare manager has been in post for a year, but I think the problems and difficulties that are evident here were seeded long before she was in post.

“The eye was not on the ball to begin with, let alone taken off it.”

Auditors also recommended a review of staffing and recruitment at council-run nurseries should be carried out, with the findings of an ongoing appraisal into additional support needs used to work out finances.

‘Eye was not on the ball’

Benchmarking costs of delivering the service against other local authorities should be done to highlight any variances.

Audit and risk manager Dafydd Lewis said: “It is a significant overspend and it’s of concern, but I understand management are looking at changes to the service.

“It’s pleasing all the recommendations have been accepted by the service.”

Independent councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe recalled an agreement by the council that any overspend in the expansion of the service should be met by the Scottish Government.

He said: “It appears Moray is a victim of its own success with early learning and child care.”

A further report on the issue will go to a meeting of the full Moray Council on April 6.

