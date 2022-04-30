River Spey flooding and the cost of living crisis are top of the agenda in Fochabers Lhanbryde

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fochabers Lhanbryde is the only ward in the Moray Council area where all the existing councillors are standing for re-election.

The two SNP and one Conservative incumbents will be up against challengers from Labour and the Liberal Democrats in the area that includes the communities of Spey Bay, Mosstodloch, Garmouth and Kingston.

Flooding from the River Spey and the cost of living crisis are two of the main topics impacting people in the ward.

David Bremner is the first of two SNP candidates standing.

Elected in 2017, he has served as chairman of the planning and regulatory services committee for the last four years.

A qualified wood scientist and keen sailor, Mr Bremner lives in Garmouth with his wife Alison.

He said: “I’ve managed to make some progress on flooding problems with the River Spey in the last term, and that’s great for Garmouth.

“Design work is being done at the moment and that should come back to the new council if not in May or June, then soon after the summer break. I was determined to get that.

“It will stop the river impacting on the bottom end of Garmouth.

“It’s important that we (the SNP) took on the administration and reorganised the way the council works.

“A lot of improvements are underway to make it more efficient while preserving services and jobs, and I’d like to see that keep going.

“It’s been a real pleasure chairing the planning committee, I’ve just loved it and the planning team have been fantastic.

“We’ve had some really good applications coming through including a solar farm which is one of the biggest in Europe and the largest in the UK.”

Mr Bremner is keen to see the development of hydrogen energy use, which he believes could offer huge opportunities in Moray and help the council reach its climate change targets.

Former chief medical officer with Grampian Health Board Donald Cameron is the candidate for the Liberal Democrats.

He is a member of Lennox Community Council and is involved with Fochabers Village Association.

Mr Cameron said: “When I first moved to Fochabers the speed limit was 40mph, and I was shocked thinking my children have to go across that road to school. So I joined the community council and got that stopped and changed to 30mph.

“I was also involved in the action group that played a big part in getting the bypass.”

Mr Cameron is raising concerns about problems with speeding vehicles on East Street in Fochabers.

He said: “There are fast cars in the middle of the road and there’s going to be a head on collision. Another slow sign has been put up, but we need double yellow lines on the bend and to make sure nobody’s parking outside the chip shop.

“There is a problem with the speed of the cars that go up and down the High Street, they’re well over the 30mph speed limit and they shoot over that road bump in the square.

“It’s well known in Fochabers that cars park on the double yellow lines on the High Street because the police don’t bother with it as they have more important things to do and don’t have enough people to look into it.”

Marc Macrae is the current Conservative councillor for the ward, and is standing for a second term.

Solving the issues of flooding at Garmouth and Kingston, and expanding business opportunities in the ward are among his priorities.

Mr Macrae said: “With costs of living rising almost daily at present, it is vital the council services are provided at best value for Moray. If re-elected I will continue to be a strong voice for both the ward and the area in seeking a fairer financial settlement from the Scottish Government.

“They want more services delivered but provide less funding, a situation that cannot continue.

“Social care is a big concern. There’s so many people that are put out of hospital to go home, and with the best will in the world the council can’t source the people to give the care that’s needed.

“I see more problems accessing GPs. I know people have been waiting for a replacement for Turner Memorial Hospital in Keith, and there’s been talk of new medical practice in Fochabers.

“I think it’s an area where the council may have to take action and hold NHS Grampian to account.”

Shona Morrison is the second SNP candidate and is currently convener of the council. She has a background in mental health nursing and has lived near Fochabers for more than 20 years.

Ms Morrison said: “The cost of living crisis is going to impact everybody, and of course there’s the food crisis with the impact of Brexit and the war in Ukrane with Russia.

“The community response during Covid was remarkable, and we are going to have to rely on our community resilience groups to find out where the need is.

“Sometimes community groups feel they’re not recognised for what they do by the council, and when I hear that it saddens me.

“I want to help strengthen those relationships going forward because we need to be working together for our communities.

“For Garmouth and Kingston the River Spey flooding is a significant issue.

“There is a review of the Spey and what can be done to protect the communities living along the river, and it will be good to see that come forward.

“There’s great community support in the Fochabers Lhanbryde ward, and there ia a very diverse demographic, and I will continue to act as a contact between communities and council officers.”

Labour candidate Ben Williams grew up in a military family, moving around the UK and Germany before settling in Moray six years ago.

He is a student at the University of Glasgow studying politics, public policy and French.

Mr Williams said: “When you look at politics at the moment its really disheartening. There’s so much opportunism and people there for the sake of being there.

“For the past half a decade it’s seemed like a two horse race in Moray, and when I speak to people they’re thankful there’s a choice and they’re not forced to pick between the SNP and the Tories.

“There is issue of flooding with the Spey and I would be pushing for quicker implementation of flood prevention measures.

“It surprised me just how often this issue came up with people, and that’s the issue with seagulls.

“I didn’t think it would be, but the number of people who said it was is quite surprising.”

Dealing with seagulls is a key Labour manifesto pledge, along with changing the council’s procurement procedures so more goods and services are bought from local firms.

Mr Williams said: “Spending money locally is good for businesses and good for the climate with less transport and less emissions.”

The local government election will be held on Thursday, with the count taking place the following day in Elgin Town Hall.