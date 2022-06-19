Missing woman wearing red and purple check bottoms last seen at Elgin hospital

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for help in tracing a 25-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Elgin.

Rhiannon Knight was last seen at Dr Gray’s Hospital around 6.30pm on Saturday, June 18.

Officers say she is known to travel to Inverness and other areas in the north-east and are appealing for information.

Ms Knight is described as 5ft 4in tall, of medium build, and has long red/brown hair.

She was last seen wearing purple and red check bottoms, a black hooded top and overhead headphones.

Police are asking anyone who has any information about her whereabouts or thinks they may have seen her since, to call 101 quoting reference 3723 of June 18.